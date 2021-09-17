Nurse practitioner salary by state: California is No. 1 at $145,970

The mean annual wage for nurse practitioners in the U.S. is $114,510, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest occupational employment and wage statistics survey.
Nurse practitioners have the highest mean annual wage in California, and the lowest mean annual wage in Tennessee.
Here is the mean annual wage for nurse practitioners by state, in descending order.
California: $145,970
New Jersey: $130,890
Washington: $126,480
New York: $126,440
Massachusetts: $126,050
Nevada: $119,890
Minnesota: $118,900
Wyoming: $118,810
Hawaii: $118,780
Oregon: $118,600
Arizona: $117,480
Rhode Island: $117,300
New Mexico: $117,050
Connecticut: $116,780
Texas: $116,700
Maryland: $115,240
Montana: $114,370
Idaho: $113,890
Utah: $113,550
Wisconsin: $113,030
Oklahoma: $112,750
New Hampshire: $112,460
Delaware: $112,230
Illinois: $112,060
Louisiana: $111,880
Maine: $111,580
Pennsylvania: $111,560
North Dakota: $111,070
Alaska: $110,270
Indiana: $109,940
Colorado: $109,760
Virginia: $109,660
Mississippi: $109,550
Michigan: $109,150
North Carolina: $108,370
Vermont: $108,280
Iowa: $107,910
Nebraska: $107,330
Missouri: $106,870
Georgia: $106,220
Arkansas: $106,210
Ohio: $105,630
West Virginia: $105,220
Kansas: $104,530
South Dakota: $103,080
Kentucky: $102,460
South Carolina: $101,190
Florida: $101,060
Alabama: $99,790
Tennessee: $99,370