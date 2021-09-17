Nurse practitioner salary by state: California is No. 1 at $145,970

The mean annual wage for nurse practitioners in the U.S. is $114,510, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest occupational employment and wage statistics survey.

Nurse practitioners have the highest mean annual wage in California, and the lowest mean annual wage in Tennessee.

Here is the mean annual wage for nurse practitioners by state, in descending order.

California: $145,970

New Jersey: $130,890

Washington: $126,480

New York: $126,440

Massachusetts: $126,050

Nevada: $119,890

Minnesota: $118,900

Wyoming: $118,810

Hawaii: $118,780

Oregon: $118,600

Arizona: $117,480

Rhode Island: $117,300

New Mexico: $117,050

Connecticut: $116,780

Texas: $116,700

Maryland: $115,240

Montana: $114,370

Idaho: $113,890

Utah: $113,550

Wisconsin: $113,030

Oklahoma: $112,750

New Hampshire: $112,460

Delaware: $112,230

Illinois: $112,060

Louisiana: $111,880

Maine: $111,580

Pennsylvania: $111,560

North Dakota: $111,070

Alaska: $110,270

Indiana: $109,940

Colorado: $109,760

Virginia: $109,660

Mississippi: $109,550

Michigan: $109,150

North Carolina: $108,370

Vermont: $108,280

Iowa: $107,910

Nebraska: $107,330

Missouri: $106,870

Georgia: $106,220

Arkansas: $106,210

Ohio: $105,630

West Virginia: $105,220

Kansas: $104,530

South Dakota: $103,080

Kentucky: $102,460

South Carolina: $101,190

Florida: $101,060

Alabama: $99,790

Tennessee: $99,370