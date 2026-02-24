Pediatric behavioral hospital to merge with WVU Medicine campus

Orchard Park Hospital in Wheeling, W.Va. has signed a letter of intent to merge with WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

Orchard Park Hospital is a 30-bed inpatient pediatric psychiatric hospital, according to a Feb. 24 health system news release. As part of the merger, Wheeling Hospital will work collaboratively with WVU Medicine Golisano Children’s and the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute to ensure Orchard Park continues to provide pediatric and adolescent mental healthcare services.

Orchard Park Hospital is located across the street from Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine’s planned $122.6 million outpatient cancer center, which is slated to open in October 2028. The upcoming merger will begin to create a larger downtown Wheeling campus, WVU Medicine President and CEO Albert Wright Jr. told Becker’s.

“When you look at our mission to improve the health trajectory of the state of West Virginia and the surrounding areas, and carrying out the teaching objectives of West Virginia University, Orchard Park Hospital joining our healthcare system is a no-brainer, and the exact type of thing that the health system of a land-grant university should be doing,” Mr. Wright said.

The hospital opened in 2023 and offers inpatient mental health services for children and adolescents ages 5 to 18 from West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. It includes a 13-bed child unit, 13-bed adolescent unit and four-bed special care unit, as well as a gymnasium and an outside area.

“This partnership opens the door to new resources, broader expertise, and the ability to serve even more families through affiliation with a comprehensive medical facility,” Orchard Park CEO Jacquelyn Knight said in the release.