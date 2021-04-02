Physician assistant salary by state — Alaska is No. 1 at $150,430

The average annual salary for physician assistants in the U.S. is $116,080, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey, released March 31.

Physician assistants have the highest average annual salary in Alaska and the lowest in Kentucky.

Here is the average annual salary for PAs by state, in descending order.

1. Alaska: $150,430

2. Connecticut: $146,110

3. Rhode Island: $135,800

4. California: $135,180

5. Nevada: $134,710

6. New Jersey: $131,210

7. Vermont: $128,050

8. .New York: $126,370

9. Washington: $129,910

10. New Hampshire: $124,080

11. New Mexico: $123,620

12. Minnesota: $122,280

13. North Dakota: $119,270

14. Oregon: $119,050

15. Oklahoma: $118,130

16. Idaho: $117,960

17. Massachusetts: $117,830

18. Iowa: $117,770

19. Wyoming: $117,660

20. Maine: $117,180

21. Montana: $117,100

22. Hawaii: $115,710

23. Maryland: $114,970

24. Arizona: $113,850

25. Wisconsin: $113,830

26. West Virginia: $113,770

27. Nebraska: $113,240

28. North Carolina: $112,510

29. Texas: $112,200

30. Delaware: $112,020

31. Michigan: $111,050

32. Colorado: $110,370

33. llinois: $110,190

34. Kansas: $109,640

35. South Dakota: $109,290

36. Florida: $108,820

37. Utah: $108,620

38. Virginia: $108,040

39. Ohio: $107,600

40. Pennsylvania: $107,520

41. Georgia: $104,230

42. South Carolina: $103,150

43. Indiana: $102,030

44. Arkansas: $101,740

45. Tennessee: $101,640

46. Missouri: $94,020

47. Louisiana: $93,770

48. Alabama: $88,500

49. Mississippi: $85,380

50. Kentucky: $79,390

