Physician assistant salary by state — Alaska is No. 1 at $150,430
The average annual salary for physician assistants in the U.S. is $116,080, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey, released March 31.
Physician assistants have the highest average annual salary in Alaska and the lowest in Kentucky.
Here is the average annual salary for PAs by state, in descending order.
1. Alaska: $150,430
2. Connecticut: $146,110
3. Rhode Island: $135,800
4. California: $135,180
5. Nevada: $134,710
6. New Jersey: $131,210
7. Vermont: $128,050
8. .New York: $126,370
9. Washington: $129,910
10. New Hampshire: $124,080
11. New Mexico: $123,620
12. Minnesota: $122,280
13. North Dakota: $119,270
14. Oregon: $119,050
15. Oklahoma: $118,130
16. Idaho: $117,960
17. Massachusetts: $117,830
18. Iowa: $117,770
19. Wyoming: $117,660
20. Maine: $117,180
21. Montana: $117,100
22. Hawaii: $115,710
23. Maryland: $114,970
24. Arizona: $113,850
25. Wisconsin: $113,830
26. West Virginia: $113,770
27. Nebraska: $113,240
28. North Carolina: $112,510
29. Texas: $112,200
30. Delaware: $112,020
31. Michigan: $111,050
32. Colorado: $110,370
33. llinois: $110,190
34. Kansas: $109,640
35. South Dakota: $109,290
36. Florida: $108,820
37. Utah: $108,620
38. Virginia: $108,040
39. Ohio: $107,600
40. Pennsylvania: $107,520
41. Georgia: $104,230
42. South Carolina: $103,150
43. Indiana: $102,030
44. Arkansas: $101,740
45. Tennessee: $101,640
46. Missouri: $94,020
47. Louisiana: $93,770
48. Alabama: $88,500
49. Mississippi: $85,380
50. Kentucky: $79,390
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.