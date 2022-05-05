12 hospitals scaling back services

Several hospitals are scaling back services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges and staffing issues.
Below are 12 hospitals that are cutting services.
- MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., is planning to close outpatient oncology services later this year. In April, the hospital eliminated live interpretation services and laid off an undisclosed number of employees.
- Cleveland (Texas) Emergency Hospital ended all medical services on April 29. The services were consolidated to Texas Emergency Hospital in Cleveland.
- Boston-based Tufts Children's Hospital is closing its pediatric inpatient units in July to convert its 41 pediatric inpatient beds to adult ICU and medical/surgical beds. Tufts will refer children to Boston Children's Hospital for care.
- Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System is closing the emergency department and ending inpatient care at Atlanta Medical Center South on May 6. The hospital will be converted into an outpatient site, providing primary and rehabilitative care. Inpatient services will be consolidated to Atlanta Medical Center's main campus, Wellstar said.
- Tampa, Fla.-based Shriners Hospitals for Children is ending inpatient care at its campus in Springfield, Mass. The hospital gave the Massachusetts Department of Public Health a 120-day notice of the plan on March 31.
- South Lincoln Medical Center in Kemmerer, Wyo., said it will stop providing labor and delivery services June 1, and the critical access hospital's operating room will no longer be open around the clock for emergency surgeries.
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., suspended outpatient services April 5 and will suspend intensive care and surgical services by the end of May.
- Commonwealth Health will end emergency services at its emergency room in Tunkhannock, Pa., in July. The ER is part of the health system's Regional Hospital of Scranton, Pa.
- Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medicine paused services in its inpatient adolescent mental health unit at Ellis Hospital, effective May 2. The health system cited staffing as a factor.
- Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, Mo., and the Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton, Mo., suspended all services March 25 to restructure operations. The hospitals furloughed 175 employees in April.
- UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, N.Y., is closing the hospital's maternity unit and adopting a regional approach to obstetrical care, hospital officials said March 29. Hospital officials reported a more than 46 percent drop in births at Alice Hyde's maternity unit in fiscal year 2021 compared with fiscal year 2019.