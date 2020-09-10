Pandemic halts Massachusetts hospital's $180M expansion

Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Mass., has put a plan on hold to build a $180 million patient tower due to financial strain linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Cape Cod Times.

The 200,000-square-foot building was going to house a cancer center, educational facilities, and additional cardiac beds and intensive care space. A Cape Cod Healthcare spokesperson said the project is only on hold temporarily, but it will be scaled back.

"We will do something, but it will be scaled back," the spokesperson said in an email to the Cape Cod Times. "We can't begin to reenergize those discussions until COVID is in the past."

Citing financial hardships due to the pandemic, Cape Cod Healthcare announced in August that it would lay off 118 employees and extend salary reductions for executives.



