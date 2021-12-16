9 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Nine hospitals have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last week.

1. Cherokee Nation to invest $400M for new hospital

The Cherokee Nation will replace W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah, Okla., with a new $400 million facility after Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed legislation Dec. 15 to make the investment.

2. Vanderbilt approved for $144M new hospital, despite opposition

The Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency approved Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center's plan to build a 42-bed, $144 million hospital in Murfreesboro in a 5-1 vote Dec. 15, NPR affiliate Nashville Public Radio reported.

3. Hawaii hospital breaks ground on $1B campus modernization

Straub Medical Center in Honolulu broke ground Dec. 13 on a $1 billion, 15-year project that will nearly triple the size of its campus, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

4. Bon Secours starts construction on $108M expansion

Midlothian, Va.-based Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center kicked off construction Dec. 13 on its $108 million expansion project, which will add 55 acute care beds to the hospital.

5. Mon Health opens neighborhood hospital

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 10 for its new Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall, W.Va., which officially opened to the public Dec. 14.

6. Duke University Hospital opens $265M tower, moves children's hospital

Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Hospital fully opened its new 11-story, $265 million tower, of which the first four floors will hold Duke Children's Hospital.

7. St. Francis Hospital to launch $280M campus improvement plan

Hartford, Conn.-based St. Francis Hospital, part of Trinity Health of New England, is planning a $280 million investment to renovate its campus, which includes a new patient care tower, the Hartford Business Journal reported Dec. 13.

8. Mount Carmel makes plans for 60-bed hospital

Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System is planning to build a 190,000-square-foot, 60-bed hospital and ambulatory center in Dublin, Ohio, The Columbus Dispatch reported Dec. 9.

9. UPMC to build 636-bed tower

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will build a new 17-story, 636-bed tower on the former Children's Hospital site.