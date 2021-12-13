St. Francis Hospital to launch $280M campus improvement plan

Hartford, Conn.-based St. Francis Hospital, part of Trinity Health of New England, is planning a $280 million investment to renovate its campus, which includes a new patient care tower, the Hartford Business Journal reported Dec. 13.

The project will have multiple phases over the three- to five-year plan. The patient care tower will house the new women and infants center. This will include labor and delivery services, an intensive care nursery, and possibly an ambulatory birthing center, according to the report.

New urgent care centers will also be added, and renovations will be made to older buildings on the campus.

In addition, the hospital is planning a new epilepsy monitoring unit and more telehealth services.