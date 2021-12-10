Mount Carmel makes plans for 60-bed hospital

Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System is planning to build a 190,000-square-foot, 60-bed hospital and ambulatory center in Dublin, Ohio, The Columbus Dispatch reported Dec. 9.

The health system will be filing a rezoning application and preliminary development plan for the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission.

The first phase would start with a 140,000-square-foot, three-story hospital of 30 beds, as well as 50,000 square feet of medical offices. Eventually, 50,000 square feet and a fourth floor will be added to the hospital, and 40,000 square feet will be added to the medical offices.