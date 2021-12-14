Mon Health opens neighborhood hospital

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 10 for its new Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall, W.Va., which officially opened to the public Dec. 14.

The 10-bed facility will function as a small-format hospital, according to a news release from the health system. It has a small number of beds, but includes a 24-hour emergency department, overnight hospitalization services, on-site diagnostic testing, and imaging and laboratory services.

"From the very beginning, the people of White Hall and greater Marion County community welcomed us with wide open arms, and we cannot express strongly enough how grateful we are for the overwhelming support," Mon Health President and CEO David Goldberg said. "There is a clear desire in this region for more high-quality, patient-centered health care options, and we are confident that when our hospital opens, it will exceed your expectations in every way."