7 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Here are seven hospitals or health systems that have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last two weeks:

1. Orlando Health plans $814M expansion, renovation

Orlando (Fla.) Health has several construction and renovation projects in the works, according to financial documents released Aug. 24.

2. Mount Sinai receives $60M gift for new cancer center in Manhattan

Mount Sinai Health System received a $60 million gift to support the creation of a cancer center and construction of a new cancer hospital in Manhattan, the New York City-based system said Aug. 23.

3. OSU to open $1.79B hospital in 2026

About 100 faculty, staff, donors and government officials gathered Aug. 17 to learn about how a hospital being built on Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's campus in Columbus hopes to transform healthcare locally and across Ohio.

4. Mayo Clinic plans $200M proton beam expansion to meet growing demand

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is planning a 110,000-square-foot, $200 million expansion of its proton beam therapy program facility. The addition is expected to be complete in 2025.

5. HCA to fund expansion at Mission hospital

Mission Health is getting an infusion from HCA Healthcare to expand its hospital in Marion, N.C.

6. UPMC can build hospital near competitor, court rules

Pittsburgh-based UPMC can now build a hospital near its competitor after a Pennsylvania appellate court overturned a zoning board ruling, according to court documents.

7. California hospital launches heart and vascular center

A Cedars-Sinai affiliate hospital in California has opened a heart and vascular center.