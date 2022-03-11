6 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Six hospital construction projects have been announced or have advanced in the last few weeks, as reported by Becker's.

1. Cape Fear Valley Health plans $110M expansion

Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health System is planning a $110 million expansion of its flagship hospital, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

2. Altru resumes construction of $380M hospital after COVID-19 delay

Altru Health System has resumed construction of its $380 million hospital in Grand Forks, N.D., after it was paused because of COVID-19 problems, the Grand Forks Herald reported March 4.

3. VA plans $1B replacement hospital in New York

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has submitted a preliminary $1 billion proposal to replace the Buffalo (N.Y.) VA Medical Center, The Buffalo News reported March 4.

4. Allina Health to add 10-story hospital to its campus

Minneapolis-based Allina Health is planning a new 10-story hospital building on Abbott Northwestern Hospital's campus, the Star Tribune reported Feb. 25.

5. Norton Healthcare to open $70M hospital in underserved community

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare is investing $70 million to build a hospital in West Louisville, the area's first in over 100 years.

6. Arkansas hospital breaks ground on $162M expansion

Officials broke ground on a $162.5 million emergency department and intensive care unit expansion at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.) on Feb. 22.