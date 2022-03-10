Cape Fear Valley Health plans $110M expansion

Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health System is planning a $110 million expansion of its flagship hospital, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The project would add 100 beds to the facility and two floors, expanding the facility from five stories to seven, according to a March 9 Cape Fear Valley news release. It also includes two rooftop helipads.

About 40 percent of the new beds will be in the intensive care unit and the rest will be for medical/surgery inpatient and observation.

Health system CEO Michael Nagowski expects 187 full-time positions to be added to the medical center through the expansion, he said in the news release.

"We recognized that we need this expansion to meet the growing needs of our community and to provide meaningful assistance to reduce delays in our emergency department," he said. "We expect that this will dramatically improve wait times in the ER."

Construction is expected to begin in the fall, with completion anticipated in fall 2024, according to the news release.