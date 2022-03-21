6 hospital construction projects worth more than $600M

Six hospital construction projects with price tags of $600 million or more have been announced or have advanced in the last month, as reported by Becker's.

1. JPS Health's $1.2B expansion: 4 details

County commissioners heard construction proposals March 17 for Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network's $1.2 billion capital project, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported March 17.

2. Cleveland Clinic's $1B London hospital opens this month: 5 details

Cleveland Clinic's $1 billion hospital in London will start seeing patients at the end of March, according to cleveland.com.

3. UChicago Medicine secures approval to design $633M cancer center

University of Chicago Medicine received approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to begin designing and planning the state's first freestanding cancer center, which will cost $633 million.

4. VA plans $1B replacement hospital in New York

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has submitted a preliminary $1 billion proposal to replace the Buffalo (N.Y.) VA Medical Center, The Buffalo News reported March 4.

5. Mayo Clinic invests $785M in capital projects

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will invest $785 million to build a hospital in Wisconsin and expand hospitals in Minnesota and Florida.

6. Essentia Health to add 32 ICU beds to new $915M hospital

Citing a changed healthcare landscape, Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will add 32 intensive care unit beds to its Vision Northland hospital project.