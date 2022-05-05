6 hospital construction projects worth $1B or more

Several health systems, including Mass General Brigham and Indiana University Health, are planning hospital construction projects worth $1 billion or more.

Six projects covered by Becker's since March 24:

1. Mass General Brigham gets green light for $2B in capital improvements

Boston-based Mass General Brigham received approval from state regulators to move ahead with a more than $2 billion expansion plan at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, WBUR reported May 4.

2. New Jersey's lone public hospital seeks $1.2B for replacement facility

University Hospital in Newark, N.J., is in desperate need of improvements as it deals with overcrowding in its emergency department and maintenance issues, advocates say, nj.com reported May 1. It is the only public hospital in the state.

3. Houston Methodist starts site preparation for $1.4B tower

Houston Methodist has begun site preparation for its $1.4 billion Centennial Tower, which will be 26 stories tall and connect to the Paula and Joseph C. "Rusty" Walter III Tower.

4. $3B UC San Francisco hospital, housing expansion under fire

Three activist groups have asked a state judge to reject the University of California San Francisco's environmental impact study clearing the way for a $3 billion, 30-year hospital and housing expansion at its Parnassus Heights campus, Courthouse News Service reported April 4. The hospital itself will cost $1.5 billion.

5. Cleveland Clinic opens 184-bed London hospital

Cleveland Clinic expanded its global presence with the opening of its 184-bed hospital in London on March 29. The hospital, estimated to cost $1 billion, employs about 1,150 caregivers.

6. IU Health plans new $1.6B flagship hospital with 3-tower structure

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has filed design plans for a new flagship hospital in downtown Indianapolis that would include a three-tower structure. The facility would cost $1.6 billion, according to the Indy Star.