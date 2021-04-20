Health systems embracing AI use in 6 recent tech partnerships

Health systems are embracing the potential benefits of using artificial intelligence and data analytics in their healthcare model with these six recent tech partnerships.

The following articles were published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last week:

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic launched two new companies April 14 to support its newly developed Remote Diagnostics and Management Platform, which connects data with artificial intelligence technologies for clinical decision support.



Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore unveiled a new genomics program April 19 that uses predictive analytics to help clinicians and patients prevent, detect and treat diseases at an earlier stage.



Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health inked a five-year partnership with health tech company Eon to launch a new program for identifying patients' conditions and diseases earlier, according to an April 14 news release.



Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare signed a 10-year membership agreement with group purchasing organization Vizient, to utilize Vizient's clinical and operational database to minimize supply costs, according to an April 12 news release.



Healthcare artificial intelligence company Olive is acquiring Intermountain spinoff Empiric Health to introduce new offerings for supply chain and clinical analysis for surgeries, an April 12 news release said.



Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health teamed up with tech firm Nvidia to build an artificial intelligence-powered language processor that scans and pulls relevant data from EHRs for clinical initiatives.

More articles on artificial intelligence:

Olive acquires Intermountain's AI clinical analytics spinoff

Columbia U uses AI to analyze language around vaccine reluctancy, craft targeted message campaigns

Report: Most FDA-approved AI devices not effectively evaluated for fairness, accuracy



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.