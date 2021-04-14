Olive acquires Intermountain's AI clinical analytics spinoff

Healthcare artificial intelligence company Olive is acquiring Empiric Health to introduce new offerings for supply chain and clinical analysis for surgeries.

An April 14 news release said the AI clinical analytics company will give Olive access to surgical data, which will allow Olive to catalog data and learn from successful surgeries to predict the best pathways of care.

Empiric Health uses AI scans to capture thousands of data points, which it will share with Olive.

Empiric Health's clinical analytics platform originated from a Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare program in 2012.

Sean Lane, founder and CEO of Olive, said: "Through her growing network of healthcare intelligence, Olive is always learning. Expanding her knowledge base with Empiric Health's clinical analysis is a natural next step toward becoming an even more powerful data engine that improves healthcare."

Together, they will work toward Olive's goal of unleashing $1 trillion by connecting healthcare.

