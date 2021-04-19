3 digital health initiatives from Intermountain in the past week

Intermountain Healthcare, a 25-hospital system based in Salt Lake City, launched three digital health initiatives in telehealth, artificial intelligence and data analytics in the last week.

Intermountain purchased Classic Air Medical, an air medical transport company, to bolster its telehealth and digital services. The acquisition will allow providers to expand their telehealth offerings while making it easier to transport patients in rural locations to medical facilities that are best equipped to meet their needs, the health system said April 12.



The health system signed a 10-year membership agreement with group purchasing organization Vizient, to utilize Vizient's clinical and operational database to minimize supply costs, according to an April 12 news release. Intermountain will also be implementing Vizient's Savings Actualyzer for supply chain and pharmacy analytics, which will prioritize, track and measure costs to improve performance. Lastly, Intermountain will use the membership for data to improve visibility into supply spending.



Healthcare artificial intelligence company Olive is acquiring Intermountain-spinoff Empiric Health to introduce new offerings for supply chain and clinical analysis for surgeries, an April 12 news release said. Empiric Health uses AI scans to capture thousands of data points, which it will share with Olive. Empiric Health's clinical analytics platform originated from an Intermountain Healthcare program in 2012.

