Envision deploys, reassigns more than 500 clinicians to fight coronavirus

Envision Healthcare has deployed or reassigned more than 500 clinicians in six states to assist in fighting against the new coronavirus.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based physician staffing company, owned by private equity firm KKR, said the deployments or reassignments are across 55 hospitals and medical sites. Employees include Envision's anesthesiologists, certified registered nurse anesthetists and anesthesiologist assistants.

"Envision clinicians continue to raise their hands to care for patients, regardless of where they are or how far they have to travel," Envision Healthcare President and CEO Jim Rechtin said in a news release. "Our teams are going the extra mile because they are guided by one thing: putting patients first."

During the pandemic, the company has sent 200 clinicians to New York area hospitals. Its anesthesiology clinicians also are taking new assignments within their current hospitals and health systems, backing up emergency departments and intensive care units, the company said.

Envision said it will continue to deploy clinicians in areas of need as COVID-19 patient volume fluctuates across the nation.

The company announced the most recent deployments April 23, as it explores restructuring options, including a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

