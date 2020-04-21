Envision hires restructuring advisers, considers bankruptcy filing

Envision Healthcare, a Nashville, Tenn.-based physician staffing company owned by private equity firm KKR, is struggling to manage its $7 billion debt load and recently hired lawyers and an investment bank to advise on its restructuring options, sources told Bloomberg.

The company is looking at restructuring options, including a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, as it faces financial pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bloomberg. Envision has seen a significant decline in patient volume across its practices and specialties during the pandemic.

No decision has been made on a course of action for Envision, and the company is still seeking to ease its debt burden by swapping $1.2 billion of unsecured notes for a new term loan. Creditors have until the end of the month to decide whether to participate in the deal.

The company is exploring its restructuring options after taking several steps to improve its financial position, including holding back pay for physicians, reducing salaries of senior leadership and furloughing nonclinical staff. The company said clinical pay will be reduced in services with low patient volumes, and performance-based bonuses and clinician profit-sharing will be delayed until the fall. Additionally, Envision temporarily suspended retirement contributions, merit increases and promotions for all employees.

About a week after Envision implemented many of the changes, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and U.S. Rep. Katie Porter of California sent a letter to Envision and other healthcare staffing companies backed by private equity regarding pay and benefits.

The letter, which Ms. Porter posted on Twitter, said Envision is cutting its physicians' pay and benefits, "all while our doctors face new financial strains of their own" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, Envision cited challenges healthcare organizations are facing.

"The nation's healthcare system has experienced a drastic drop in patient volume since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis," wrote Envision, which has more than 40,000 team members, 27,000 of whom are physicians and clinicians. "Even as COVID-19 fills emergency departments in hot spots around the country, Envision's overall emergency volume is actually down 45 percent."

Hospital and physician groups are trying to secure funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and get additional aid. Though the private equity industry is lobbying Washington to gain access to the funds, it remains unclear whether private equity-backed companies like Envision will receive the emergency government funds.

More articles on healthcare finance:

HCA records 44% drop in profit, pulls 2020 guidance

Banner Health cuts exec pay, plans to furlough up to 7% of employees

Clinicians can receive MIPS credit for reporting COVID-19 clinical data

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.