NewYork-Presbyterian employees eligible for up to $5,000 through new COVID-19 fund

NewYork-Presbyterian health system in New York City has launched the NYP COVID Support Care Fund to help employees experiencing financial hardships during the pandemic, according to an internal memo obtained by Becker's Hospital Review.

Employees with a financial hardship directly attributable to the public health crisis may apply for a grant of up to $5,000 through the fund, according to the memo, which health system executives sent to staff April 17.

Financial difficulties due to COVID-19 include rent/mortgage, car payments, funeral expenses and other challenges.

More articles on workforce:

Virginia Mason Memorial cuts nonmedical employees' hours

Massachusetts hospitals move thousands of workers into new roles

NYC Health + Hospitals requires nurses to have physician's note after 1 absence

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.