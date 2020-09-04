75,300 healthcare jobs added in August; hospitals see job growth slow

Healthcare added 75,300 jobs in August, with hospitals seeing job growth for the third month since March, but at a slower pace, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The August count marks the fourth consecutive month the industry has added jobs. However, it is down from 125,500 healthcare jobs added in July, 358,000 healthcare jobs added in June, and 312,400 healthcare jobs added in May.

Within ambulatory healthcare services, dentist offices saw 21,600 new jobs, physician offices saw 26,500 job gains, and home health services had 11,600 job gains last month.

Hospitals added 14,000 jobs in August, compared to 27,400 job gains in July and 6,700 job gains in June. Prior to June, hospitals lost 26,700 jobs in May and 134,900 jobs in April.

Nursing and residential care facilities lost 13,700 jobs last month, compared to 28,100 jobs lost in July.

Overall, the U.S. added 1.4 million jobs in August, marking the fourth consecutive month of gains, but a decrease from 1.8 million jobs added in July, nearly 4.8 million jobs added in June and 2.5 million jobs added in May. The unemployment rate also fell to 8.4 percent in August, compared to 10.2 percent in July and 11.1 percent in June.

To view the full jobs report, click here.

More articles on workforce:

Thousands of Hawaii hospital employees expected to participate in COVID-19 antibody study

UW Health seeks more than 30 environmental services workers

Louisiana hospital staff shelters in place to keep NICU babies safe during hurricane

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.