4 hospitals launching new virtual nursing programs

Naomi Diaz - Updated

Here are four organizations launching virtual nursing programs since Feb. 14: 

This article was updated May 16 with the latest virtual nursing program updates. 

  1. Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare is launching a virtual nursing program at its Stafford (Va.) Hospital. 

  2. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has launched the first virtual nursing program in its system, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky.

  3. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth adding virtual nurses at its hospitals with the aim of reducing workloads for bedside nurses.

