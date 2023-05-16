4 hospitals launching new virtual nursing programs

Here are four organizations launching virtual nursing programs since Feb. 14:
This article was updated May 16 with the latest virtual nursing program updates.
- Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare is launching a virtual nursing program at its Stafford (Va.) Hospital.
- Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has launched the first virtual nursing program in its system, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky.
- Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth adding virtual nurses at its hospitals with the aim of reducing workloads for bedside nurses.
- Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare is partnered with telehealth company Caregility to launch a virtual nursing program at its Stafford (Va.) Hospital.