8 recent drug, device recalls

Here are eight drug and device recalls that have been reported to the FDA since May 1:

1. Philips Respironics recalled V60, V60 plus and V680 ventilators after more than 21,000 reports and 124 deaths related to a power failure resulting in product shutdowns without notice.

2. Fagron recalled two lots of SyrSpend SF Cherry, which were potentially contaminated with Burkholderia gladioliI. There have been three reports of an "undesirable smell" of the product.

3. Teva Pharmaceuticals recalled 4,224 bottles of anagrelide capsules after the drug failed to dissolve in routine testing, which could increase the risk of life-threatening blood clots. No complaints were filed.

4. Walmart recalled all lots of its joint supplement, Artri Ajo King, for containing diclofenac without being listed on the product label. The ingredient can cause an increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and gastrointestinal damage.

5. Baxter recalled Volara devices because of a possible risk of oxygen desaturation after one at-home patient filed a report.

6. Buzzagogo recalled one lot of Allergy Bee Gone for Kids, a nasal swab, after FDA testing found elevated concentrations of yeast, mold and a possible contamination of Bacillus cereus.

7. Plastikon Healthcare recalled several lots of Major, a milk of magnesia drug, and oral suspension drugs because of a microbial contamination. No reports of adverse effects have been filed.

8. Green Pharmaceuticals recalled one lot of the nasal spray SnoreStop after the FDA found a potential microbial contamination.