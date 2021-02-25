Medical devicemaker recalls patient lift after 2 deaths reported

Hillrom, a medical devicemaker based in Chicago, has recalled its patient overhead lift device after multiple reports of serious injuries and two patient deaths.

Hillrom is recalling its Liko Multirall 200 Overhead Lift, used to move patients from room to room in hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes, due to customer reports that the strap doesn't attach to the hook properly. If the strap doesn't attach, the motor or patient may fall, which could cause serious injury or death.

The company has received 34 complaints about the device, 22 reports of serious injuries and two reports of patient deaths.

The FDA said Feb. 22 that it has classified the recall as class 1, the most serious type.

Read the FDA's full news release here.

