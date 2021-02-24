Biden to sign executive order to strengthen US supply chains

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order Feb. 24 to strengthen U.S. supply chains in four sectors, administration officials told NBC News.

The executive order would strengthen supply chains for pharmaceuticals, rare earth minerals, semiconductor chips and large capacity batteries.

Administration officials told NBC News the executive order was in part prompted by widespread shortages of personal protective equipment and supply chain issues uncovered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Feb. 24 executive order is meant to supplement an earlier executive order signed by President Biden to promote supplies made in America.

Each of the four sectors will go through a 100-day review to assess vulnerabilities and areas for improvement, NBC News reported.

