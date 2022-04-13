6 recent updates from healthcare suppliers 

Here are six recent updates from healthcare suppliers Becker's has reported since March 7:

1. Global Healthcare Exchange named 37 healthcare supplier organizations to the 2021 GHX Millennium Club, which honors organizations that achieved the highest levels of automation.

2. Cardinal Health plans to build a 574,670-square-foot medical distribution center in Columbus, Ohio.

3. A new $350 million medical manufacturing facility producing nitrile gloves is set to be built in Baltimore County, Md., according to a March 16 news release from the manufacturer.

4. Columbus, Ohio-based American Nitrile will receive $105 million in debt financing to aid in the completion of a new glove manufacturing plant in Grove City, the Columbus Dispatch reported March 9.

5. Fast Company on March 8 released its 2022 list of "Most Innovative Medical Device Companies."

6. Low-priced foreign masks have driven some U.S. manufacturers out of business, The New York Times reported March 5.