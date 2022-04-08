GHX names 78 health systems transforming supply chain 

Global Healthcare Exchange named 78 healthcare provider and supplier organizations to the 2021 GHX Millennium Club, which honors organizations that achieved the highest levels of automation.

Millennium Club honorees generated at least 1 million automated transactions annually through GHX Exchange, the industry's largest cloud-based supply chain network. They were selected based on an evaluation of supply chain automation levels in 2021 across more than 4,500 North American organizations connected to the GHX Exchange. Honorees will be recognized during the 2022 GHX Summit in May.

Providers:

AdventHealth System — Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Advocate Aurora Health — Milwaukee

Alberta Health Services — Edmonton, Alberta

Allegheny Health Network — Pittsburgh

Allina Health — Minneapolis

Ascension Health — St. Louis

Beth Israel Lahey Health — Cambridge, Mass.

Bon Secours Mercy Health — Cincinnati

Centura Health — Denver

Christus Health — Texarkana, Texas

CommonSpirit Health — Chicago

Community Health Systems — Franklin, Tenn.

Hackensack Meridian Health — Hackensack, N.J.

HCA Healthcare — Nashville, Tenn.

Henry Ford Health — Detroit

Houston Methodist — Houston

LifePoint Health — Brentwood, Tenn.

M Health Fairview — Minneapolis

Mayo Clinic — Rochester, Minn.

Memorial Hermann Health System — Houston

Mercy — St. Louis

MultiCare Health System — Tacoma, Wash.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital — New York City

Ochsner Health — New Orleans

OhioHealth — Columbus, Ohio

Piedmont Healthcare — Atlanta

Providence — Renton, Wash.

RWJBarnabas Health — West Orange, N.J.

Scripps Health — San Diego

Sentara Healthcare — Norfolk, Va.

Stanford Health Care — Palo Alto, Calif.

Sutter Health — Sacramento, Calif.

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation — Cleveland

The Ohio State University — Columbus, Ohio

Trinity Health System — Livonia, Mich.

UCHealth — Aurora, Colo.

UChicago Medicine — Chicago

UCSF Health — San Francisco

UHS N.Y. — Binghamton, N.Y.

UNC Health — Chapel Hill, N.C.

Yale New Haven Health System — New Haven, Conn.

Suppliers:

3M Co. — St. Paul, Minn.

Abbott Laboratories — Chicago

AmerisourceBergen — Chesterbrook, Pa.

B. Braun Medical — Bethlehem, Pa.

Baxter International — Deerfield, Ill.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.) — Franklin Lakes, N.J.

Boston Scientific Corp. — Marlborough, Mass.

Cardinal Health — Dublin, Ohio

CDW Corp. — Chicago

Concordance Healthcare Solutions — Tiffin, Ohio

Cook Medical — Bloomington, Ind.

DH Business Services — Washington, D.C.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. — Irvine, Calif.

Fisher Healthcare — Houston

GE Healthcare — Waukesha, Wis.

Henry Schein — Melville, N.Y.

Integra Lifesciences Corp. — Princeton, N.J.

Intuitive Surgical — Sunnyvale, Calif.

Johnson & Johnson — New Brunswick, N.J.

McKesson Corp. — Irving, Texas

Medline Industries, Inc. — Northfield, Ill.

Medtronic — Minneapolis

Merit Medical — South Jordan, Utah

Office Depot — Boca Raton, Fla.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas — Center Valley, Pa.

Owens & Minor — Mechanicsville, Va.

Performance Health — Akron, Ohio

Sarnova — Dublin, Ohio

Siemens Healthineers — Issaquah, Wash.

Smith & Nephew — Andover, Mass.

Staples — Framingham, Mass.

STERIS — Mentor, Ohio

Stryker Corp. — Kalamazoo, Mich.

Teleflex — Morrisville, N.C.

Terumo Americas Holding — Somerset, N.J.

W.W. Grainger — Lake Forest, Ill.

Zimmer Biomet — Warsaw, Ind.