GHX names 78 health systems transforming supply chain 

Global Healthcare Exchange named 78 healthcare provider and supplier organizations to the 2021 GHX Millennium Club, which honors organizations that achieved the highest levels of automation.
Millennium Club honorees generated at least 1 million automated transactions annually through GHX Exchange, the industry's largest cloud-based supply chain network. They were selected based on an evaluation of supply chain automation levels in 2021 across more than 4,500 North American organizations connected to the GHX Exchange. Honorees will be recognized during the 2022 GHX Summit in May.
Providers:
AdventHealth System — Altamonte Springs, Fla.
Advocate Aurora Health — Milwaukee
Alberta Health Services — Edmonton, Alberta
Allegheny Health Network — Pittsburgh
Allina Health — Minneapolis
Ascension Health — St. Louis
Beth Israel Lahey Health — Cambridge, Mass.
Bon Secours Mercy Health — Cincinnati
Centura Health — Denver
Christus Health — Texarkana, Texas
CommonSpirit Health — Chicago
Community Health Systems — Franklin, Tenn.
Hackensack Meridian Health — Hackensack, N.J.
HCA Healthcare — Nashville, Tenn.
Henry Ford Health — Detroit
Houston Methodist — Houston
LifePoint Health — Brentwood, Tenn.
M Health Fairview — Minneapolis
Mayo Clinic — Rochester, Minn.
Memorial Hermann Health System — Houston
Mercy — St. Louis
MultiCare Health System — Tacoma, Wash.
NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital — New York City
Ochsner Health — New Orleans
OhioHealth — Columbus, Ohio
Piedmont Healthcare — Atlanta
Providence — Renton, Wash.
RWJBarnabas Health — West Orange, N.J.
Scripps Health — San Diego
Sentara Healthcare — Norfolk, Va.
Stanford Health Care — Palo Alto, Calif.
Sutter Health — Sacramento, Calif.
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation — Cleveland
The Ohio State University — Columbus, Ohio
Trinity Health System — Livonia, Mich.
UCHealth — Aurora, Colo.
UChicago Medicine — Chicago
UCSF Health — San Francisco
UHS N.Y. — Binghamton, N.Y.
UNC Health — Chapel Hill, N.C.
Yale New Haven Health System — New Haven, Conn.
Suppliers:
3M Co. — St. Paul, Minn.
Abbott Laboratories — Chicago
AmerisourceBergen — Chesterbrook, Pa.
B. Braun Medical — Bethlehem, Pa.
Baxter International — Deerfield, Ill.
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.) — Franklin Lakes, N.J.
Boston Scientific Corp. — Marlborough, Mass.
Cardinal Health — Dublin, Ohio
CDW Corp. — Chicago
Concordance Healthcare Solutions — Tiffin, Ohio
Cook Medical — Bloomington, Ind.
DH Business Services — Washington, D.C.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. — Irvine, Calif.
Fisher Healthcare — Houston
GE Healthcare — Waukesha, Wis.
Henry Schein — Melville, N.Y.
Integra Lifesciences Corp. — Princeton, N.J.
Intuitive Surgical — Sunnyvale, Calif.
Johnson & Johnson — New Brunswick, N.J.
McKesson Corp. — Irving, Texas
Medline Industries, Inc. — Northfield, Ill.
Medtronic — Minneapolis
Merit Medical — South Jordan, Utah
Office Depot — Boca Raton, Fla.
Olympus Corporation of the Americas — Center Valley, Pa.
Owens & Minor — Mechanicsville, Va.
Performance Health — Akron, Ohio
Sarnova — Dublin, Ohio
Siemens Healthineers — Issaquah, Wash.
Smith & Nephew — Andover, Mass.
Staples — Framingham, Mass.
STERIS — Mentor, Ohio
Stryker Corp. — Kalamazoo, Mich.
Teleflex — Morrisville, N.C.
Terumo Americas Holding — Somerset, N.J.
W.W. Grainger — Lake Forest, Ill.
Zimmer Biomet — Warsaw, Ind.