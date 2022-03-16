$350M nitrile glove plant coming to Maryland

A new $350 million medical manufacturing facility producing nitrile gloves is set to be built in Baltimore County, Maryland, according to a March 16 news release from the manufacturer.

United Safety Technology will be renovating over 735,000 square feet of warehouse space at Tradepoint Atlantic for the new facility, which will produce 375 million units per month by the end of its first phase.Initial production is set to begin in the first quarter of 2023. By the fourth quarter of 2024, the company said it expects to have created more than 2,000 jobs at the facility.

"This investment will help meet the needs of our nation's healthcare heroes, support the Baltimore community and strengthen the country," stated Dan Izhaky, CEO of United Safety Technology. "Our facility joins other projects around the country to bolster the resiliency of our healthcare supply chain, ensuring that medical essentials are available, affordable and accessible no matter what forces or emergencies may influence global markets in the future."