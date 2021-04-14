51 best hospital, health system supply chains in North America, per GHX

Global Health Exchange released its annual list of the 50 best healthcare supply chains in North America April 14. This year, GHX is honoring 51 hospitals and health systems due to a tie.

The 2020 list recognizes hospitals and health systems that demonstrated improved operational performance while l through supply chain automation.

To create the list, GHX analyzed the performance of more than 4,100 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada that are part of its digital trading network. The list scored several areas, including maximizing automation and increasing exchange utilization and trading partner connections during the 2020 calendar year.

The 51 winners, in alphabetical order:

Allina Health (Minneapolis, Minn.) Aspirus, Inc. (Wausau, Wis.) Baptist Health (Little Rock, Ark.) Bellin Health (Green Bay, Wis.) Blanchard Valley Health System (Findlay, Ohio) Catholic Health System WNY (Buffalo, N.Y.) Community Medical Centers - Fresno (Fresno, Calif.) El Camino Hospital (Mountain View, Calif.) Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge, La.) Hackensack Meridian Health (Hackensack, N.J.) Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.) Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia, S.C.) Loma Linda University Health (Loma Linda, Calif.) Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (Los Angeles, Calif.) MedStar Health (Baltimore, Md.) MetroHealth System (Cleveland, Ohio) Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Mohawk MedBuy Corporation (Burlington, ON) MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.) North Memorial Health (Robbinsdale, Minn.) NorthBay Healthcare (Fairfield, Calif.) NYU Langone Health (New York, N.Y.) Parkland Health & Hospital System (Dallas, Texas) Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.) Rush University Medical Center (Chicago, Ill.) RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.) San Antonio Regional Health (Upland, Calif.) Scripps Health (La Jolla, Calif.) Seattle Children’s Hospital (Seattle, Wash.) Sentara Healthcare (Chesapeake, Va.) Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights, Ohio) St. Luke’s Health System - Boise (Boise, Idaho) St. Joseph's Health (Syracuse, N.Y.) Tampa General Hospital (Tampa, Fla.) The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati, Ohio) TriHealth (Cincinnati, Ohio) Tucson Medical Center (Tucson, Ariz.) UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.) UC San Diego Health (San Diego, Calif.) UCI Health (Fullerton, Calif.) UCLA Healthcare (Los Angeles, Calif.) UCSF Health (San Francisco, Calif.) UF Health (Jacksonville, Fla.) UHS N.Y. (Binghamton, N.Y.) UMC Health System (Lubbock, Texas) University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City, Utah) UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.) UW Medicine - Harborview Medical Center (Seattle, Wash.) UW Medicine - University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle, Wash.) UW Medicine - Valley Medical Center (Renton, Wash.) Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

