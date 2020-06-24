US coronavirus deaths by state - June 24
As of June 24, more than 121,100 people in the U.S. have died after contracting the new coronavirus, according to a New York Times database.
The Times used data from reports of coronavirus cases and deaths by U.S. states and counties. The database includes cases and deaths that have been identified by public health officials as probable coronavirus patients, which means the individual did not have a confirmed test for coronavirus infection but were evaluated using criteria developed by national and local governments. Read more about the data here.
Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, as of 6:40 a.m. CDT June 24:
1. New York: 30,970
2. New Jersey: 12,949
3. Massachusetts: 7,889
4. Illinois: 6,925
5. Pennsylvania: 6,511
6. Michigan: 6,113
7. California: 5,637
8. Connecticut: 4,277
9. Florida: 3,237
10. Louisiana MAP: 3,134
11. Maryland: 3,092
12. Ohio: 2,735
13. Georgia: 2,646
14. Indiana: 2,569
15. Texas: 2,246
16. Colorado: 1,665
17. Virginia: 1,645
18. Minnesota: 1,425
19. Arizona: 1,398
20. Washington: 1,285
21. North Carolina: 1,276
22. Missouri: 993
23. Mississippi: 989
24. Rhode Island: 906
25. Alabama: 864
26. Wisconsin: 751
27. Iowa: 690
28. South Carolina: 673
29. Kentucky: 559
30. Washington, D.C.: 537
31. Tennessee: 535
32. Delaware: 504
33. Nevada: 492
34. New Mexico: 476
35. Oklahoma: 371
36. New Hampshire: 343
37. Nebraska: 262
38. Kansas: 261
39. Arkansas: 237
40. Oregon: 192
41. Utah: 163
42. Idaho: 108
43. Maine: 102
44. West Virginia: 92
45. North Dakota: 84
46. South Dakota: 83
47. Vermont: 56
48. Montana: 21
49. Wyoming: 20
50. Hawaii: 17
51. Alaska: 10
