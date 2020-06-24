US coronavirus deaths by state - June 24

As of June 24, more than 121,100 people in the U.S. have died after contracting the new coronavirus, according to a New York Times database.

The Times used data from reports of coronavirus cases and deaths by U.S. states and counties. The database includes cases and deaths that have been identified by public health officials as probable coronavirus patients, which means the individual did not have a confirmed test for coronavirus infection but were evaluated using criteria developed by national and local governments. Read more about the data here.

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, as of 6:40 a.m. CDT June 24:

1. New York: 30,970

2. New Jersey: 12,949

3. Massachusetts: 7,889

4. Illinois: 6,925

5. Pennsylvania: 6,511

6. Michigan: 6,113

7. California: 5,637

8. Connecticut: 4,277

9. Florida: 3,237

10. Louisiana MAP: 3,134

11. Maryland: 3,092

12. Ohio: 2,735

13. Georgia: 2,646

14. Indiana: 2,569

15. Texas: 2,246

16. Colorado: 1,665

17. Virginia: 1,645

18. Minnesota: 1,425

19. Arizona: 1,398

20. Washington: 1,285

21. North Carolina: 1,276

22. Missouri: 993

23. Mississippi: 989

24. Rhode Island: 906

25. Alabama: 864

26. Wisconsin: 751

27. Iowa: 690

28. South Carolina: 673

29. Kentucky: 559

30. Washington, D.C.: 537

31. Tennessee: 535

32. Delaware: 504

33. Nevada: 492

34. New Mexico: 476

35. Oklahoma: 371

36. New Hampshire: 343

37. Nebraska: 262

38. Kansas: 261

39. Arkansas: 237

40. Oregon: 192

41. Utah: 163

42. Idaho: 108

43. Maine: 102

44. West Virginia: 92

45. North Dakota: 84

46. South Dakota: 83

47. Vermont: 56

48. Montana: 21

49. Wyoming: 20

50. Hawaii: 17

51. Alaska: 10

