US coronavirus deaths by state - June 24

As of June 24, more than 121,100 people in the U.S. have died after contracting the new coronavirus, according to a New York Times database.

The Times used data from reports of coronavirus cases and deaths by U.S. states and counties. The database includes cases and deaths that have been identified by public health officials as probable coronavirus patients, which means the individual did not have a confirmed test for coronavirus infection but were evaluated using criteria developed by national and local governments. Read more about the data here.



Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, as of 6:40 a.m. CDT June 24:



1. New York: 30,970



2. New Jersey: 12,949



3. Massachusetts: 7,889



4. Illinois: 6,925



5. Pennsylvania: 6,511



6. Michigan: 6,113



7. California: 5,637



8. Connecticut: 4,277



9. Florida: 3,237



10. Louisiana MAP: 3,134



11. Maryland: 3,092



12. Ohio: 2,735



13. Georgia: 2,646



14. Indiana: 2,569



15. Texas: 2,246



16. Colorado: 1,665



17. Virginia: 1,645



18. Minnesota: 1,425



19. Arizona: 1,398



20. Washington: 1,285



21. North Carolina: 1,276



22. Missouri: 993



23. Mississippi: 989



24. Rhode Island: 906



25. Alabama: 864



26. Wisconsin: 751



27. Iowa: 690



28. South Carolina: 673



29. Kentucky: 559



30. Washington, D.C.: 537



31. Tennessee: 535



32. Delaware: 504



33. Nevada: 492



34. New Mexico: 476



35. Oklahoma: 371



36. New Hampshire: 343



37. Nebraska: 262



38. Kansas: 261



39. Arkansas: 237



40. Oregon: 192



41. Utah: 163



42. Idaho: 108



43. Maine: 102



44. West Virginia: 92



45. North Dakota: 84



46. South Dakota: 83



47. Vermont: 56



48. Montana: 21



49. Wyoming: 20



50. Hawaii: 17



51. Alaska: 10

