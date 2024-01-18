The top states where millennials are moving

Texas leads a list of the top states for net migration of millennials.

The list is from StorageCafe, a storage unit listing site that frequently reports data on migration trends.

For its list, published Jan. 3, StorageCafe ranked states — plus the District of Columbia — based on net migration numbers, calculated as number of move-ins to a place minus the number of departures from that same place. The rankings are based on census data from 2022. More information about the methodology is available here.

The 10 states that experienced the most net migration of millennials in 2022, according to the analysis:

1. Texas

Millennials net migration: 75,173

2. Georgia

Millennials net migration: 36,211

3. Florida

Millennials net migration: 34,203

4. Connecticut

Millennials net migration: 23,699

5. Washington

Millennials net migration: 20,233

6. North Carolina

Millennials net migration: 16,964

7. Arizona

Millennials net migration: 13,886

8. Tennessee

Millennials net migration: 13,692

9. Colorado

Millennials net migration: 10,084

10. Kansas

Millennials net migration: 9,288

