The top states where baby boomers are moving

Florida leads a list of the top states for net migration of baby boomers.

The list is from StorageCafe, a storage unit listing site that frequently reports data on migration trends.

For its list, published Jan. 3, StorageCafe ranked states — plus the District of Columbia — based on net migration numbers, calculated as number of move-ins to a place minus the number of departures from that same place. The rankings are based on census data from 2022. More information about the methodology is available here.

The 10 states that experienced the most net migration of baby boomers in 2022, according to the analysis:

1. Florida

Baby boomers net migration: 82,745

2. South Carolina

Baby boomers net migration: 24,247

3. Arizona

Baby boomers net migration: 16,168

4. Texas

Baby boomers net migration: 13,882

5. North Carolina

Baby boomers net migration: 12,711

6. Georgia

Baby boomers net migration: 10,456

7. Nevada

Baby boomers net migration: 8,858

8. Tennessee

Baby boomers net migration: 7,700

9. Alabama

Baby boomers net migration: 6,237

10. Arkansas

Baby boomers net migration: 5,979

For a list of the top states for Generation Z net migration, click here.