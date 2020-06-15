States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases — June 15 

New York has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of all U.S. states, while Montana has the least, according to The Washington Post.

The Post used internal data and data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University to break down the number of confirmed cases in each state between Feb. 29 and June 12. The below figures represent data as of June 15 at 11 a.m. CDT. The Post noted these figures are provisional and may be revised by each state. 

States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases since Feb. 29: 

  1. New York — 383,324 confirmed cases 
  2. New Jersey — 166,881
  3. California — 151,452
  4. Illinois — 132,543 
  5. Massachusetts — 105,603
  6. Texas — 87,854
  7. Pennsylvania — 78,798
  8. Florida — 77,326
  9. Michigan — 66,054
  10. Maryland — 62,032
  11. Georgia — 57,681
  12. Virginia — 54,886
  13. Louisiana — 46,619
  14. North Carolina — 45,102
  15. Connecticut — 45,088
  16. Ohio — 41,148
  17. Indiana — 39,909
  18. Arizona — 35,691
  19. Minnesota — 30,471
  20. Tennessee — 30,432
  21. Colorado — 29,130
  22. Washington — 25,834
  23. Alabama — 25,235
  24. Iowa — 23,904
  25. Wisconsin — 22,758
  26. Mississippi — 19,516
  27. South Carolina — 18,795
  28. Nebraska — 16,685
  29. Rhode Island — 16,093
  30. Missouri — 15,983
  31. Utah — 14,313
  32. Arkansas — 12,501 
  33. Kentucky — 12,445
  34. Nevada — 11,173
  35. Kansas — 11,101
  36. Delaware — 10,264
  37. District of Columbia — 9,799
  38. New Mexico — 9,723
  39. Oklahoma — 8,231
  40. South Dakota — 5,898
  41. Oregon — 5,636
  42. New Hampshire — 5,318
  43. Idaho — 3,399
  44. North Dakota — 3,080
  45. Maine — 2,793
  46. West Virginia — 2,290
  47. Vermont — 1,128
  48. Wyoming — 1,060
  49. Hawaii — 728
  50. Alaska — 661
  51. Montana — 601

