States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases — June 15

New York has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of all U.S. states, while Montana has the least, according to The Washington Post.

The Post used internal data and data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University to break down the number of confirmed cases in each state between Feb. 29 and June 12. The below figures represent data as of June 15 at 11 a.m. CDT. The Post noted these figures are provisional and may be revised by each state.

States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases since Feb. 29:

New York — 383,324 confirmed cases New Jersey — 166,881 California — 151,452 Illinois — 132,543 Massachusetts — 105,603 Texas — 87,854 Pennsylvania — 78,798 Florida — 77,326 Michigan — 66,054 Maryland — 62,032 Georgia — 57,681 Virginia — 54,886 Louisiana — 46,619 North Carolina — 45,102 Connecticut — 45,088 Ohio — 41,148 Indiana — 39,909 Arizona — 35,691 Minnesota — 30,471 Tennessee — 30,432 Colorado — 29,130 Washington — 25,834 Alabama — 25,235 Iowa — 23,904 Wisconsin — 22,758 Mississippi — 19,516 South Carolina — 18,795 Nebraska — 16,685 Rhode Island — 16,093 Missouri — 15,983 Utah — 14,313 Arkansas — 12,501 Kentucky — 12,445 Nevada — 11,173 Kansas — 11,101 Delaware — 10,264 District of Columbia — 9,799 New Mexico — 9,723 Oklahoma — 8,231 South Dakota — 5,898 Oregon — 5,636 New Hampshire — 5,318 Idaho — 3,399 North Dakota — 3,080 Maine — 2,793 West Virginia — 2,290 Vermont — 1,128 Wyoming — 1,060 Hawaii — 728 Alaska — 661 Montana — 601

To learn more, click here.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 states with biggest health improvements amid pandemic

10 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

Newsweek's 11 best US hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.