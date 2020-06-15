States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases — June 15
New York has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of all U.S. states, while Montana has the least, according to The Washington Post.
The Post used internal data and data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University to break down the number of confirmed cases in each state between Feb. 29 and June 12. The below figures represent data as of June 15 at 11 a.m. CDT. The Post noted these figures are provisional and may be revised by each state.
States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases since Feb. 29:
- New York — 383,324 confirmed cases
- New Jersey — 166,881
- California — 151,452
- Illinois — 132,543
- Massachusetts — 105,603
- Texas — 87,854
- Pennsylvania — 78,798
- Florida — 77,326
- Michigan — 66,054
- Maryland — 62,032
- Georgia — 57,681
- Virginia — 54,886
- Louisiana — 46,619
- North Carolina — 45,102
- Connecticut — 45,088
- Ohio — 41,148
- Indiana — 39,909
- Arizona — 35,691
- Minnesota — 30,471
- Tennessee — 30,432
- Colorado — 29,130
- Washington — 25,834
- Alabama — 25,235
- Iowa — 23,904
- Wisconsin — 22,758
- Mississippi — 19,516
- South Carolina — 18,795
- Nebraska — 16,685
- Rhode Island — 16,093
- Missouri — 15,983
- Utah — 14,313
- Arkansas — 12,501
- Kentucky — 12,445
- Nevada — 11,173
- Kansas — 11,101
- Delaware — 10,264
- District of Columbia — 9,799
- New Mexico — 9,723
- Oklahoma — 8,231
- South Dakota — 5,898
- Oregon — 5,636
- New Hampshire — 5,318
- Idaho — 3,399
- North Dakota — 3,080
- Maine — 2,793
- West Virginia — 2,290
- Vermont — 1,128
- Wyoming — 1,060
- Hawaii — 728
- Alaska — 661
- Montana — 601
