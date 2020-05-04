Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state — May 4
About 7.12 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 2:13 p.m. CDT May 4, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of May 4:
1. New York: 985,911
2. California: 715,751
3. Florida: 445451
4. Texas: 390,560
5. Illinois: 319,313
6. Massachusetts: 314,646
7. New Jersey: 275,707
8. Pennsylvania: 240,641
9. Michigan: 212,532
10. Washington: 212,005
11. Tennessee: 204,607
12. Georgia: 183,002
13. Louisiana: 176,160
14. Ohio: 150,166
15. North Carolina: 143,835
16. Maryland: 136,995
17. Utah: 122,102
18. Virginia: 112,771
19. Indiana: 108,859
20. Connecticut: 102,493
21. Alabama: 101,435
22. Missouri: 91,083
23. Wisconsin: 86,192
24. Colorado: 83,090
25. Minnesota: 82,632
26. Arizona: 81,119
27. New Mexico: 77,977
28. Mississippi: 77,593
29. Rhode Island: 71,927
30. South Carolina: 64,188
31. Oklahoma: 63,776
32. Oregon: 62,054
33. Kentucky: 58,409
34. West Virginia: 53,239
35. Iowa: 53,186
36. Arkansas: 52,890
37. Nevada: 45,269
38. Kansas: 36,778
39. Hawaii: 33,866
40. Nebraska: 33,754
41. North Dakota: 33,353
42. New Hampshire: 31,080
43. Idaho: 29,807
44. District of Columbia: 23,795
45. Delaware: 23,737
46. Alaska: 21,578
47. Maine: 20,731
48. South Dakota: 18,417
49. Vermont: 17,332
50. Montana: 15,007
51. Wyoming: 10,226
