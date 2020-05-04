Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state — May 4

About 7.12 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 2:13 p.m. CDT May 4, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of May 4:

1. New York: 985,911

2. California: 715,751

3. Florida: 445451

4. Texas: 390,560

5. Illinois: 319,313

6. Massachusetts: 314,646

7. New Jersey: 275,707

8. Pennsylvania: 240,641

9. Michigan: 212,532



10. Washington: 212,005

11. Tennessee: 204,607

12. Georgia: 183,002



13. Louisiana: 176,160

14. Ohio: 150,166

15. North Carolina: 143,835

16. Maryland: 136,995

17. Utah: 122,102

18. Virginia: 112,771



19. Indiana: 108,859

20. Connecticut: 102,493

21. Alabama: 101,435

22. Missouri: 91,083

23. Wisconsin: 86,192

24. Colorado: 83,090



25. Minnesota: 82,632



26. Arizona: 81,119

27. New Mexico: 77,977



28. Mississippi: 77,593

29. Rhode Island: 71,927

30. South Carolina: 64,188



31. Oklahoma: 63,776

32. Oregon: 62,054

33. Kentucky: 58,409

34. West Virginia: 53,239

35. Iowa: 53,186



36. Arkansas: 52,890

37. Nevada: 45,269

38. Kansas: 36,778

39. Hawaii: 33,866

40. Nebraska: 33,754

41. North Dakota: 33,353

42. New Hampshire: 31,080

43. Idaho: 29,807

44. District of Columbia: 23,795



45. Delaware: 23,737

46. Alaska: 21,578



47. Maine: 20,731

48. South Dakota: 18,417

49. Vermont: 17,332

50. Montana: 15,007

51. Wyoming: 10,226

