Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state - May 27
About 14.9 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 10:17 a.m. CDT May 27, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of May 27:
1. New York: 1.77 million
2. California: 1.69 million
3. Florida: 924,125
4. Texas: 821,233
5. Illinois: 786,794
6. New Jersey: 635,892
7. Massachusetts: 545,481
8. Georgia: 514,945
9. Michigan: 484,279
10. Pennsylvania: 408,472
11. Tennessee: 403,504
12. North Carolina: 352,331
13. Louisiana: 341,026
14. Ohio: 339,400
15. Washington: 330,598
16. Virginia: 267,593
17. Maryland: 254,487
18. Indiana: 230,749
19. Connecticut: 225,362
20. Wisconsin: 216,955
21. Minnesota: 209,898
22. Utah: 198,592
23. Alabama: 193,759
24. Arizona: 190,731
25. New Mexico: 177,361
26. South Carolina: 172,734
27. Kentucky: 169,856
28. Missouri: 160,298
29. Oklahoma: 159,941
30. Colorado: 156,011
31. Mississippi: 147,819
32. Rhode Island: 135,363
33. Iowa: 135,004
34. Nevada: 123,367
35. Oregon: 115,538
36. Arkansas: 111,773
37. Nebraska: 88,042
38. West Virginia: 87,811
39. Kansas: 81,399
40. North Dakota: 66,854
41. New Hampshire: 63,039
42. Delaware: 54,914
43. Hawaii: 50,371
44. Alaska: 44,964
45. District of Columbia: 42,055
46. Idaho: 41,406
47. Maine: 37,559
48. South Dakota: 37,038
49. Montana: 33,834
50. Vermont: 30,423
51. Wyoming: 21,502
