Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state - May 27

Anuja Vaidya (Twitter) - Print  | 

About 14.9 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 10:17 a.m. CDT May 27, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of May 27:

1. New York: 1.77 million

2. California: 1.69 million

3. Florida: 924,125

4. Texas: 821,233

5. Illinois: 786,794

6. New Jersey: 635,892

7. Massachusetts: 545,481

8. Georgia: 514,945

9. Michigan: 484,279

10. Pennsylvania: 408,472

11. Tennessee: 403,504

12. North Carolina: 352,331

13. Louisiana: 341,026

14. Ohio: 339,400

15. Washington: 330,598

16. Virginia: 267,593

17. Maryland: 254,487

18. Indiana: 230,749

19. Connecticut: 225,362

20. Wisconsin: 216,955

21. Minnesota: 209,898

22. Utah: 198,592

23. Alabama: 193,759

24. Arizona: 190,731

25. New Mexico: 177,361

26. South Carolina: 172,734

27. Kentucky: 169,856

28. Missouri: 160,298

29. Oklahoma: 159,941

30. Colorado: 156,011

31. Mississippi: 147,819

32. Rhode Island: 135,363

33. Iowa: 135,004

34. Nevada: 123,367

35. Oregon: 115,538

36. Arkansas: 111,773

37. Nebraska: 88,042

38. West Virginia: 87,811

39. Kansas: 81,399

40. North Dakota: 66,854

41. New Hampshire: 63,039

42. Delaware: 54,914

43. Hawaii: 50,371

44. Alaska: 44,964

45. District of Columbia: 42,055

46. Idaho: 41,406

47. Maine: 37,559

48. South Dakota: 37,038

49. Montana: 33,834

50. Vermont: 30,423

51. Wyoming: 21,502

More articles on rankings and ratings:
8 most innovative hospitals, according to 550+ hospital leaders
Top 10 specialties with highest percentage of female physicians
20 largest healthcare companies in the world

 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers