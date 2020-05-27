Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state - May 27

About 14.9 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 10:17 a.m. CDT May 27, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of May 27:

1. New York: 1.77 million

2. California: 1.69 million

3. Florida: 924,125



4. Texas: 821,233

5. Illinois: 786,794

6. New Jersey: 635,892

7. Massachusetts: 545,481

8. Georgia: 514,945



9. Michigan: 484,279

10. Pennsylvania: 408,472

11. Tennessee: 403,504

12. North Carolina: 352,331



13. Louisiana: 341,026

14. Ohio: 339,400

15. Washington: 330,598

16. Virginia: 267,593



17. Maryland: 254,487

18. Indiana: 230,749

19. Connecticut: 225,362

20. Wisconsin: 216,955



21. Minnesota: 209,898



22. Utah: 198,592

23. Alabama: 193,759

24. Arizona: 190,731

25. New Mexico: 177,361



26. South Carolina: 172,734



27. Kentucky: 169,856



28. Missouri: 160,298

29. Oklahoma: 159,941

30. Colorado: 156,011

31. Mississippi: 147,819



32. Rhode Island: 135,363

33. Iowa: 135,004

34. Nevada: 123,367



35. Oregon: 115,538

36. Arkansas: 111,773

37. Nebraska: 88,042



38. West Virginia: 87,811

39. Kansas: 81,399

40. North Dakota: 66,854

41. New Hampshire: 63,039

42. Delaware: 54,914



43. Hawaii: 50,371

44. Alaska: 44,964



45. District of Columbia: 42,055



46. Idaho: 41,406

47. Maine: 37,559



48. South Dakota: 37,038

49. Montana: 33,834

50. Vermont: 30,423

51. Wyoming: 21,502

