Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state, June 15
About 23.5 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 10:16 a.m. CDT June 15, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of June 15:
1. New York: 2.9 million
2. California: 2.8 million
3. Florida: 1.4 million
4. Texas: 1.3 million
5. Illinois: 1.2 million
6. New Jersey: 1.09 million
7. Michigan: 813,498
8. Massachusetts: 712,710
9. North Carolina: 627,130
10. Georgia: 620,790
11. Tennessee: 615,220
12. Pennsylvania: 583,233
13. Ohio: 546,220
14. Louisiana: 509,332
15. Virginia: 469,302
16. Washington: 450,146
17. Wisconsin: 420,308
18. Minnesota: 417,710
19. Maryland: 415,309
20. Connecticut: 349,106
21. Indiana: 348,391
22. Arizona: 338,045
23. Alabama: 297,455
24. Kentucky: 294,585
25. Missouri: 275,489
26. Utah: 267,713
27. New Mexico: 258,994
28. Oklahoma: 250,818
29. South Carolina: 248,336
30. Colorado: 244,643
31. Iowa: 224,634
32. Mississippi: 214,053
33. Nevada: 210,611
34. Arkansas: 196,989
35. Rhode Island: 191,518
36. Oregon: 166,189
37. Nebraska: 136,115
38. West Virginia: 131,199
39. Kansas: 129,152
40. New Hampshire: 96,421
41. North Dakota: 86,880
42. Delaware: 81,787
43. Alaska: 73,467
44. Maine: 69,858
45. South Dakota: 65,319
46. District of Columbia: 64,530
47. Idaho: 62,980
48. Hawaii: 60,322
49. Montana: 58,907
50. Vermont: 50,982
51. Wyoming: 33,065
