Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state, June 15

About 23.5 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 10:16 a.m. CDT June 15, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of June 15:

1. New York: 2.9 million

2. California: 2.8 million

3. Florida: 1.4 million

4. Texas: 1.3 million

5. Illinois: 1.2 million

6. New Jersey: 1.09 million

7. Michigan: 813,498

8. Massachusetts: 712,710

9. North Carolina: 627,130

10. Georgia: 620,790

11. Tennessee: 615,220



12. Pennsylvania: 583,233

13. Ohio: 546,220

14. Louisiana: 509,332

15. Virginia: 469,302

16. Washington: 450,146

17. Wisconsin: 420,308



18. Minnesota: 417,710



19. Maryland: 415,309

20. Connecticut: 349,106

21. Indiana: 348,391

22. Arizona: 338,045

23. Alabama: 297,455

24. Kentucky: 294,585

25. Missouri: 275,489



26. Utah: 267,713

27. New Mexico: 258,994



28. Oklahoma: 250,818



29. South Carolina: 248,336

30. Colorado: 244,643

31. Iowa: 224,634



32. Mississippi: 214,053

33. Nevada: 210,611

34. Arkansas: 196,989



35. Rhode Island: 191,518

36. Oregon: 166,189

37. Nebraska: 136,115

38. West Virginia: 131,199



39. Kansas: 129,152

40. New Hampshire: 96,421

41. North Dakota: 86,880

42. Delaware: 81,787

43. Alaska: 73,467

44. Maine: 69,858

45. South Dakota: 65,319

46. District of Columbia: 64,530



47. Idaho: 62,980

48. Hawaii: 60,322

49. Montana: 58,907

50. Vermont: 50,982

51. Wyoming: 33,065

