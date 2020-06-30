50 top cardiovascular hospitals for 2020, ranked by IBM Watson Health

IBM Watson Health has released its annual 50 top cardiovascular hospitals ranking recognizing the top-performing U.S. hospitals for this service line.

To determine the hospitals included on the list, IBM Watson Health researchers evaluated hospitals using data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data set; CMS Hospital Compare data set; and Medicare cost reports. Read more about the methodology here.

Compared with other cardiovascular hospitals, the hospitals on this year's list had better results on several clinical and operational benchmarks, including higher inpatient survival rates, fewer patients with complications, lower readmission rates and lower costs per patient case, according to IBM Watson Health.

Below are the 50 hospitals on this year's list. The hospitals are listed by category.

Teaching hospitals with cardiovascular residency programs

Beaumont Hospital (Troy, Mich.)

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital (Sayre, Pa.)

Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.)

Kettering (Ohio) Medical Center

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (Burlington, Mass.)

Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnwood, Pa.)

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus (Rochester, Minn.)

OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital

Summa Akron City Hospital (Akron, Ohio)

UAB Hospital (Birmingham, Ala.)

UNC Rex Healthcare (Raleigh, N.C.)

University Hospital (Madison, Wis.)

Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital (Camden, N.J.)

WakeMed Raleigh (N.C.) Campus

Teaching hospitals without cardiovascular residency programs

Aspirus Wausau (Wis.) Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest (Waco, Texas)

Christus St. Michael Health System (Texarkana, Texas)

Halifax Health Medical Center (Daytona Beach, Fla.)

HealthPark Medical Center (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Holston Valley Medical Center (Kingsport, Tenn.)

MacNeal Health (Berwyn, Ill.)

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento, Calif.)

MercyOne Des Moines (Iowa) Medical Center

Mission Hospital (Asheville, N.C.)

MultiCare Tacoma (Wash.) General Hospital

North Mississippi Medical Center (Tupelo)

PIH Health Hospital-Whittier (Calif.)

Sacred Heart Hospital (Pensacola, Fla.)

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor (Mich.)

Community hospitals

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center (Medford, Ore.)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Round Rock (Texas)

Bellin Health (Green Bay, Wis.)

Carolinas Medical Center Mercy-Pineville (Charlotte, N.C.)

Columbus (Ind.) Regional Hospital

Doylestown (Pa.) Hospital

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (Idaho Falls)

Harlingen (Texas) Medical Center

Mary Washington Hospital (Fredericksburg, Va.)

McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital (Petoskey)

Saint David's Medical Center (Austin, Texas)

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.)

Saint Vincent Heart Center of Indiana (Indianapolis

San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, Calif.)

Salem (Ore.) Hospital

Sentara RMH Medical Center (Harrisonburg, Va.)

Shasta Regional Medical Center (Redding, Calif.)

Thibodaux (La.) Regional Medical Center

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical CEnter (Towson)

Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point (N.C.) Medical Center

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.