266 hospitals with 5 CMS stars for patient experience
CMS released new patient experience star ratings July 31, giving 266 hospitals a rating of five stars.
The federal administrator of the nation's major healthcare programs assigned a patient experience star rating to 3,478 hospitals based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores collected from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019. Click here for more information on the methodology.
Based on the latest patient experience star ratings:
• 85 hospitals received one star
• 528 hospitals received two stars
• 1,479 hospitals received three stars
• 1,120 hospitals received four stars
• 266 hospitals received five stars
Here are the hospitals that received a five-star rating from CMS, broken down by state, as listed on the federal Hospital Compare website.
Alabama
St. Vincent's Chilton (Clanton)
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital (Phenix City)
Fayette Medical Center
Monroe County Hospital (Monroeville)
Arizona
Oasis Hospital (Phoenix)
Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)
Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)
Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)
Arkansas
Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)
CrossRidge Community Hospital (Wynne)
Baptist Health Medical Center-Stuttgart
Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)
California
Sutter Surgical Hospital-North Valley (Yuba City)
Fresno Surgical Hospital
Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)
Patients' Hospital of Redding
Stanislaus Surgical Hospital (Modesto)
Tahoe Forest Hospital (Truckee)
Ojai Valley Community Hospital
Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)
Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)
Sharp Coronado Hospital
Colorado
Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (Salida)
Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte)
Aspen Valley Hospital
Florida
Healthmark Regional Medical Center (Defuniak Springs)
Mariners Hospital (Tavernier)
Georgia
Higgins General Hospital (Bremen)
Emanuel Medical Center (Swainsboro)
Idaho
St. Luke's McCall
Treasure Valley Hospital (Boise)
North Canyon Medical Center (Gooding)
Steele Memorial Medical Center (Salmon)
Syringa General Hospital (Grangeville)
Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)
Illinois
Hammond Henry Hospital (Geneseo)
Hopedale Hospital
Salem Township Hospital
Memorial Hospital (Chester)
St. Francis Hospital (Litchfield)
Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)
Massac Memorial Hospital (Metropolis)
Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson)
St. Joseph's Hospital (Highland)
Midwestern Region Medical Center (Zion)
Memorial Hospital (Carthage)
Jersey Community Hospital (Jerseyville)
Indiana
Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital (Mishawaka)
Indiana Orthopaedic Hospital (Indianapolis)
Greene County General Hospital (Linton)
Orthopaedic Hospital at Parkview North (Fort Wayne)
Harrison County Hospital (Corydon)
Iowa
Floyd Valley Healthcare (Le Mars)
Regional Medical Center (Manchester)
St. Anthony Regional Hospital & Nursing Home (Carroll)
Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)
Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond
Washington County Hospital and Clinics
Wayne County Hospital (Corydon)
Waverly Health Center
Jones Regional Medical Center (Anamosa)
Winneshiek Medical Center (Decorah)
Stewart Memorial Community Hospital (Lake City)
Orange City Area Health System (Orange City)
Compass Memorial Healthcare (Marengo)
Kansas
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute)
Salina Surgical Hospital
Manhattan Surgical Hospital
Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas (Galena)
Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)
Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita)
Clay County Medical Center (Clay Center)
Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems (Beloit)
Pratt Regional Medical Center
Coffey County Hospital (Burlington)
Kentucky
Three Rivers Medical Center (Louisa)
Logan Memorial Hospital (Russellville)
Manchester Memorial Hospital
Casey County Hospital (Liberty)
Harrison Memorial Hospital (Cynthiana)
Louisiana
Park Place Surgical Hospital (Lafayette)
Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)
Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital (Hammond)
University Hospital & Clinics (Lafayette)
Specialists Hospital Shreveport
Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)
Caldwell Memorial Hospital (Columbia)
Lafayette General Medical Center
Heart Hospital of Lafayette
Physicians Medical Center (Houma)
Southern Surgical Hospital (Slidell)
Surgical Specialty Center of Baton Rouge
Citizens Medical Center (Columbia)
Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)
Maine
Redington Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan)
Northern Maine Medical Center (Fort Kent)
York Hospital
Mount Desert Island Hospital (Bar Harbor)
Stephens Memorial Hospital (Norway)
Sebasticook Valley Health (Pittsfield)
Massachusetts
Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs)
New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)
Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)
Michigan
Charlevoix Area Hospital
OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group (Escanaba)
Hills & Dales General Hospital (Cass City)
UP Health System Portage (Hancock)
St Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Iron Mountain VA Medical Center
Saginaw VA Medical Center
MidMichigan Medical Center-Gladwin
Scheurer Hospital (Pigeon)
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (Manistique)
Saint Mary's Standish Community Hospital
Bronson Lakeview Hospital (Paw Paw)
Eaton Rapids Medical Center
Bell Hospital (Ishpeming)
Minnesota
Lakewood Health System (Staples)
Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester
Glacial Ridge Hospital (Glenwood)
Swift County Benson Hospital
Northfield Hospital
Perham Health
Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)
Carris Health-Redwood (Redwood Falls)
Olmsted Medical Center (Rochester)
Stevens Community Medical Center (Morris)
CentraCare Health-Monticello
River's Edge Hospital & Clinic (St Peter)
Lifecare Medical Center (Roseau)
Tri-County Hospital (Wadena)
St. Joseph's Area Health Services (Park Rapids)
Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin)
Mississippi
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville
81st Medical Group at Keesler Air Force Base (Biloxi)
Tallahatchie Critical Access Hospital (Charleston)
Missouri
Community Hospital Association (Fairfax)
Barton County Memorial Hospital (Lamar)
Lincoln County Medical Center (Troy)
Montana
North Valley Hospital (Whitefish)
Barrett Hospital & Healthcare (Dillon)
North Carolina
Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)
Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center (Asheville)
Chatham Hospital (Siler City)
Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)
North Carolina Specialty Hospital (Durham)
Davie Medical Center (Mocksville)
St. Luke's Hospital (Columbus)
North Dakota
Fargo VA Medical Center
Nebraska
Box Butte General Hospital (Alliance)
Nebraska Spine Hospital (Omaha)
York General Hospital
Boone County Health Center (Albion)
Lincoln Surgical Hospital
Community Medical Center (Falls City)
Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)
Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)
Brodstone Memorial Hospital (Superior)
Fillmore County Hospital (Geneva)
New Hampshire
Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro)
New York
Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton)
Ohio
University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center
University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
Fostoria Community Hospital
Avita Ontario
Selby General Hospital (Marietta)
Trihealth Evendale Hospital (Cincinnati)
Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)
88th Medical Group (Wright-Patterson)
Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)
Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital (Springfield)
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)
Oklahoma
Southwestern Regional Medical Center (Tulsa)
Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)
Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)
Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital
Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)
Oklahoma Center for Orthopedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery (Oklahoma City)
McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)
Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)
Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (Talihina)
Oregon
Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
Wallowa Memorial Hospital (Enterprise)
Pennsylvania
Tyrone Regional Health Network
Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)
Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)
WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)
Coordinated Health Orthopedic Hospital (Bethlehem)
OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)
James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (Altoona)
Surgical Specialty Center at Coordinated Health (Allentown)
Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)
Conemaugh Miners Medical Center (Hastings)
Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Ben Salem)
Rhode Island
South County Hospital (Rhode Island)
South Carolina
Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greeneville)
South Dakota
Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital
Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)
Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)
VA Black Hills Healthcare System (Fort Meade)
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)
Tennessee
Mountain Home VA Medical Center
Texas
TOPS Surgical Specialty Hospital (Houston)
South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi)
Houston Physicians’ Hospital (Webster)
Wilbarger General Hospital (Vernon)
Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)
Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Uptown (Dallas)
Baylor Scott and White Surgical Hospital (Fort Worth)
Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)
Baylor Scott and White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
Baylor Scott and White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital (Arlington)
UT Health East Texas Pittsburg Hospital
UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital
Covenant Hospital (Levelland)
Coryell Memorial Healthcare System (Gatesville)
South Texas Spine and Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)
Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)
Sugar Land Surgical Hospital
Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)
The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton
The Physicians Centre Hospital (Bryan)
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital (Southlake)
Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery (Plano)
Texas Institute For Surgery at Presbyterian Hospital (Dallas)
Hamilton General Hospital
Methodist McKinney Hospital
Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio
Comanche County Medical Center (Comanche)
North Central Surgical Center (Dallas)
Utah
Heber Valley Hospital (Heber City)
Virginia
Smyth County Community Hospital (Marion)
Vermont
Mt. Ascutney Hospital (Windsor)
Copley Hospital (Morrisville)
Washington
Kaiser Permanente Central Hospital (Seattle)
Pullman Regional Hospital
Wisconsin
Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)
Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County (Darlington)
Memorial Medical Center (Ashland)
Black River Memorial Hospital (Black River Falls)
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital (Baraboo)
Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)
Madison VA Medical Center
Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie Du Sac)
Richland Hospital (Richland Center)
Southwest Health Center (Platteville)
Stoughton Hospital
River Falls Area Hospital
Ladd Memorial Hospital (Osceola)
Ministry Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)
Bay Area Medical Center (Marinette)
Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)
Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)
Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)
Grant Regional Health Center (Lancaster)
St. Croix Regional Medical Center (St. Croix Falls)
Columbus Community Hospital
Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie Du Chien)
Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)
West Virginia
Grant Memorial Hospital (Petersburg
Charleston Surgical Hospital
Boone Memorial Hospital (Madison)
Beckley VA Medical Center (Beckley)
Wyoming
Summit Medical Center (Casper)
