266 hospitals with 5 CMS stars for patient experience

CMS released new patient experience star ratings July 31, giving 266 hospitals a rating of five stars.

The federal administrator of the nation's major healthcare programs assigned a patient experience star rating to 3,478 hospitals based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores collected from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019. Click here for more information on the methodology.



Based on the latest patient experience star ratings:



• 85 hospitals received one star

• 528 hospitals received two stars

• 1,479 hospitals received three stars

• 1,120 hospitals received four stars

• 266 hospitals received five stars



Here are the hospitals that received a five-star rating from CMS, broken down by state, as listed on the federal Hospital Compare website.



Alabama



St. Vincent's Chilton (Clanton)



Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital (Phenix City)



Fayette Medical Center



Monroe County Hospital (Monroeville)



Arizona



Oasis Hospital (Phoenix)



Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)



Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)



Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)



Arkansas



Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)



CrossRidge Community Hospital (Wynne)



Baptist Health Medical Center-Stuttgart



Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)



California



Sutter Surgical Hospital-North Valley (Yuba City)



Fresno Surgical Hospital



Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)



Patients' Hospital of Redding



Stanislaus Surgical Hospital (Modesto)



Tahoe Forest Hospital (Truckee)



Ojai Valley Community Hospital



Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)



Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)



Sharp Coronado Hospital



Colorado



Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)



Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (Salida)



Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte)



Aspen Valley Hospital



Florida



Healthmark Regional Medical Center (Defuniak Springs)



Mariners Hospital (Tavernier)



Georgia



Higgins General Hospital (Bremen)



Emanuel Medical Center (Swainsboro)



Idaho



St. Luke's McCall



Treasure Valley Hospital (Boise)



North Canyon Medical Center (Gooding)



Steele Memorial Medical Center (Salmon)



Syringa General Hospital (Grangeville)



Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)



Illinois



Hammond Henry Hospital (Geneseo)



Hopedale Hospital



Salem Township Hospital



Memorial Hospital (Chester)



St. Francis Hospital (Litchfield)



Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)



Massac Memorial Hospital (Metropolis)



Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson)



St. Joseph's Hospital (Highland)



Midwestern Region Medical Center (Zion)



Memorial Hospital (Carthage)



Jersey Community Hospital (Jerseyville)



Indiana



Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital (Mishawaka)



Indiana Orthopaedic Hospital (Indianapolis)



Greene County General Hospital (Linton)



Orthopaedic Hospital at Parkview North (Fort Wayne)



Harrison County Hospital (Corydon)



Iowa



Floyd Valley Healthcare (Le Mars)



Regional Medical Center (Manchester)



St. Anthony Regional Hospital & Nursing Home (Carroll)



Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)



Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond



Washington County Hospital and Clinics



Wayne County Hospital (Corydon)



Waverly Health Center



Jones Regional Medical Center (Anamosa)



Winneshiek Medical Center (Decorah)



Stewart Memorial Community Hospital (Lake City)



Orange City Area Health System (Orange City)



Compass Memorial Healthcare (Marengo)



Kansas



Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute)



Salina Surgical Hospital



Manhattan Surgical Hospital



Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas (Galena)



Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)



Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita)



Clay County Medical Center (Clay Center)



Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems (Beloit)



Pratt Regional Medical Center



Coffey County Hospital (Burlington)



Kentucky



Three Rivers Medical Center (Louisa)



Logan Memorial Hospital (Russellville)



Manchester Memorial Hospital



Casey County Hospital (Liberty)



Harrison Memorial Hospital (Cynthiana)



Louisiana



Park Place Surgical Hospital (Lafayette)



Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)



Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital (Hammond)



University Hospital & Clinics (Lafayette)



Specialists Hospital Shreveport



Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)



Caldwell Memorial Hospital (Columbia)



Lafayette General Medical Center



Heart Hospital of Lafayette



Physicians Medical Center (Houma)



Southern Surgical Hospital (Slidell)



Surgical Specialty Center of Baton Rouge



Citizens Medical Center (Columbia)



Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital



The Spine Hospital of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)



Maine



Redington Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan)



Northern Maine Medical Center (Fort Kent)



York Hospital



Mount Desert Island Hospital (Bar Harbor)



Stephens Memorial Hospital (Norway)



Sebasticook Valley Health (Pittsfield)



Massachusetts



Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs)



New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)



Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)



Michigan



Charlevoix Area Hospital



OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group (Escanaba)



Hills & Dales General Hospital (Cass City)



UP Health System Portage (Hancock)



St Joseph Mercy Chelsea



Iron Mountain VA Medical Center



Saginaw VA Medical Center



MidMichigan Medical Center-Gladwin



Scheurer Hospital (Pigeon)



Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (Manistique)



Saint Mary's Standish Community Hospital



Bronson Lakeview Hospital (Paw Paw)



Eaton Rapids Medical Center



Bell Hospital (Ishpeming)



Minnesota



Lakewood Health System (Staples)



Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester



Glacial Ridge Hospital (Glenwood)



Swift County Benson Hospital



Northfield Hospital



Perham Health



Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)



Carris Health-Redwood (Redwood Falls)



Olmsted Medical Center (Rochester)



Stevens Community Medical Center (Morris)



CentraCare Health-Monticello



River's Edge Hospital & Clinic (St Peter)



Lifecare Medical Center (Roseau)



Tri-County Hospital (Wadena)



St. Joseph's Area Health Services (Park Rapids)



Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin)



Mississippi



Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville



81st Medical Group at Keesler Air Force Base (Biloxi)



Tallahatchie Critical Access Hospital (Charleston)



Missouri



Community Hospital Association (Fairfax)



Barton County Memorial Hospital (Lamar)



Lincoln County Medical Center (Troy)



Montana



North Valley Hospital (Whitefish)



Barrett Hospital & Healthcare (Dillon)



North Carolina



Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)



Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center (Asheville)



Chatham Hospital (Siler City)



Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)



North Carolina Specialty Hospital (Durham)



Davie Medical Center (Mocksville)



St. Luke's Hospital (Columbus)



North Dakota



Fargo VA Medical Center



Nebraska



Box Butte General Hospital (Alliance)



Nebraska Spine Hospital (Omaha)



York General Hospital



Boone County Health Center (Albion)



Lincoln Surgical Hospital



Community Medical Center (Falls City)



Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)



Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)



Brodstone Memorial Hospital (Superior)



Fillmore County Hospital (Geneva)



New Hampshire



Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro)



New York



Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton)



Ohio



University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center



University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center



Fostoria Community Hospital



Avita Ontario



Selby General Hospital (Marietta)



Trihealth Evendale Hospital (Cincinnati)



Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)



88th Medical Group (Wright-Patterson)



Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)



Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital (Springfield)



Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Oklahoma



Southwestern Regional Medical Center (Tulsa)



Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)



Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)



Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital



Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)



Oklahoma Center for Orthopedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery (Oklahoma City)



McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)



Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)



Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (Talihina)



Oregon



Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital



Wallowa Memorial Hospital (Enterprise)



Pennsylvania



Tyrone Regional Health Network



Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)



Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)



WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)



Coordinated Health Orthopedic Hospital (Bethlehem)



OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)



James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (Altoona)



Surgical Specialty Center at Coordinated Health (Allentown)



Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)



Conemaugh Miners Medical Center (Hastings)



Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Ben Salem)



Rhode Island



South County Hospital (Rhode Island)



South Carolina



Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greeneville)



South Dakota



Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital



Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)



Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)



VA Black Hills Healthcare System (Fort Meade)



Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)



Tennessee



Mountain Home VA Medical Center



Texas



TOPS Surgical Specialty Hospital (Houston)



South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi)



Houston Physicians’ Hospital (Webster)



Wilbarger General Hospital (Vernon)



Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)



Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Uptown (Dallas)



Baylor Scott and White Surgical Hospital (Fort Worth)



Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)



Baylor Scott and White Surgical Hospital at Sherman



Baylor Scott and White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital (Arlington)



UT Health East Texas Pittsburg Hospital



UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital



Covenant Hospital (Levelland)



Coryell Memorial Healthcare System (Gatesville)



South Texas Spine and Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)



Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)



Sugar Land Surgical Hospital



Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)



The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton



The Physicians Centre Hospital (Bryan)



Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital (Southlake)



Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery (Plano)



Texas Institute For Surgery at Presbyterian Hospital (Dallas)



Hamilton General Hospital



Methodist McKinney Hospital



Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio



Comanche County Medical Center (Comanche)



North Central Surgical Center (Dallas)



Utah



Heber Valley Hospital (Heber City)



Virginia



Smyth County Community Hospital (Marion)



Vermont



Mt. Ascutney Hospital (Windsor)



Copley Hospital (Morrisville)



Washington



Kaiser Permanente Central Hospital (Seattle)



Pullman Regional Hospital



Wisconsin



Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)



Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County (Darlington)



Memorial Medical Center (Ashland)



Black River Memorial Hospital (Black River Falls)



SSM Health St. Clare Hospital (Baraboo)



Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)



Madison VA Medical Center



Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie Du Sac)



Richland Hospital (Richland Center)



Southwest Health Center (Platteville)



Stoughton Hospital



River Falls Area Hospital



Ladd Memorial Hospital (Osceola)



Ministry Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)



Bay Area Medical Center (Marinette)



Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)



Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)



Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)



Grant Regional Health Center (Lancaster)



St. Croix Regional Medical Center (St. Croix Falls)



Columbus Community Hospital



Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie Du Chien)



Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)



West Virginia



Grant Memorial Hospital (Petersburg



Charleston Surgical Hospital



Boone Memorial Hospital (Madison)



Beckley VA Medical Center (Beckley)



Wyoming



Summit Medical Center (Casper)

More articles on rankings and ratings:

5 states with the most, fewest hospital beds per capita

States ranked by percentage of nursing homes with infection control deficiencies

10 best, worst states for healthcare in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.