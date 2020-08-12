266 hospitals with 5 CMS stars for patient experience

CMS released new patient experience star ratings July 31, giving 266 hospitals a rating of five stars.

The federal administrator of the nation's major healthcare programs assigned a patient experience star rating to 3,478 hospitals based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores collected from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019. Click here for more information on the methodology.

Based on the latest patient experience star ratings:

• 85 hospitals received one star
• 528 hospitals received two stars
• 1,479 hospitals received three stars
• 1,120 hospitals received four stars
• 266 hospitals received five stars

Here are the hospitals that received a five-star rating from CMS, broken down by state, as listed on the federal Hospital Compare website.

Alabama

St. Vincent's Chilton (Clanton)

Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital (Phenix City)

Fayette Medical Center

Monroe County Hospital (Monroeville)

Arizona

Oasis Hospital (Phoenix)

Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)

Arkansas

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)

CrossRidge Community Hospital (Wynne)

Baptist Health Medical Center-Stuttgart

Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)

California

Sutter Surgical Hospital-North Valley (Yuba City)

Fresno Surgical Hospital

Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)

Patients' Hospital of Redding

Stanislaus Surgical Hospital (Modesto)

Tahoe Forest Hospital (Truckee)

Ojai Valley Community Hospital

Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)

Sharp Coronado Hospital

Colorado

Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (Salida)

Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte)

Aspen Valley Hospital

Florida

Healthmark Regional Medical Center (Defuniak Springs)

Mariners Hospital (Tavernier)

Georgia

Higgins General Hospital (Bremen)

Emanuel Medical Center (Swainsboro)

Idaho

St. Luke's McCall

Treasure Valley Hospital (Boise)

North Canyon Medical Center (Gooding)

Steele Memorial Medical Center (Salmon)

Syringa General Hospital (Grangeville)

Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)

Illinois

Hammond Henry Hospital (Geneseo)

Hopedale Hospital

Salem Township Hospital

Memorial Hospital (Chester)

St. Francis Hospital (Litchfield)

Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)

Massac Memorial Hospital (Metropolis)

Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson)

St. Joseph's Hospital (Highland)

Midwestern Region Medical Center (Zion)

Memorial Hospital (Carthage)

Jersey Community Hospital (Jerseyville)

Indiana

Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital (Mishawaka)

Indiana Orthopaedic Hospital (Indianapolis)

Greene County General Hospital (Linton)

Orthopaedic Hospital at Parkview North (Fort Wayne)

Harrison County Hospital (Corydon)

Iowa

Floyd Valley Healthcare (Le Mars)

Regional Medical Center (Manchester)

St. Anthony Regional Hospital & Nursing Home (Carroll)

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond

Washington County Hospital and Clinics

Wayne County Hospital (Corydon)

Waverly Health Center

Jones Regional Medical Center (Anamosa)

Winneshiek Medical Center (Decorah)

Stewart Memorial Community Hospital (Lake City)

Orange City Area Health System (Orange City)

Compass Memorial Healthcare (Marengo)

Kansas

Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute)

Salina Surgical Hospital

Manhattan Surgical Hospital

Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas (Galena)

Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)

Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita)

Clay County Medical Center (Clay Center)

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems (Beloit)

Pratt Regional Medical Center

Coffey County Hospital (Burlington)

Kentucky

Three Rivers Medical Center (Louisa)

Logan Memorial Hospital (Russellville)

Manchester Memorial Hospital

Casey County Hospital (Liberty)

Harrison Memorial Hospital (Cynthiana)

Louisiana

Park Place Surgical Hospital (Lafayette)

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)

Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital (Hammond)

University Hospital & Clinics (Lafayette)

Specialists Hospital Shreveport

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)

Caldwell Memorial Hospital (Columbia)

Lafayette General Medical Center

Heart Hospital of Lafayette

Physicians Medical Center (Houma)

Southern Surgical Hospital (Slidell)

Surgical Specialty Center of Baton Rouge

Citizens Medical Center (Columbia)

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)

Maine

Redington Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan)

Northern Maine Medical Center (Fort Kent)

York Hospital

Mount Desert Island Hospital (Bar Harbor)

Stephens Memorial Hospital (Norway)

Sebasticook Valley Health (Pittsfield)

Massachusetts

Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs)

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Michigan

Charlevoix Area Hospital

OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group (Escanaba)

Hills & Dales General Hospital (Cass City)

UP Health System Portage (Hancock)

St Joseph Mercy Chelsea

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center

Saginaw VA Medical Center

MidMichigan Medical Center-Gladwin

Scheurer Hospital (Pigeon)

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (Manistique)

Saint Mary's Standish Community Hospital

Bronson Lakeview Hospital (Paw Paw)

Eaton Rapids Medical Center

Bell Hospital (Ishpeming)

Minnesota

Lakewood Health System (Staples)

Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester

Glacial Ridge Hospital (Glenwood)

Swift County Benson Hospital

Northfield Hospital

Perham Health

Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)

Carris Health-Redwood (Redwood Falls)

Olmsted Medical Center (Rochester)

Stevens Community Medical Center (Morris)

CentraCare Health-Monticello

River's Edge Hospital & Clinic (St Peter)

Lifecare Medical Center (Roseau)

Tri-County Hospital (Wadena)

St. Joseph's Area Health Services (Park Rapids)

Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin)

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville

81st Medical Group at Keesler Air Force Base (Biloxi)

Tallahatchie Critical Access Hospital (Charleston)

Missouri

Community Hospital Association (Fairfax)

Barton County Memorial Hospital (Lamar)

Lincoln County Medical Center (Troy)

Montana

North Valley Hospital (Whitefish)

Barrett Hospital & Healthcare (Dillon)

North Carolina

Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)

Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center (Asheville)

Chatham Hospital (Siler City)

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)

North Carolina Specialty Hospital (Durham)

Davie Medical Center (Mocksville)

St. Luke's Hospital (Columbus)

North Dakota

Fargo VA Medical Center

Nebraska

Box Butte General Hospital (Alliance)

Nebraska Spine Hospital (Omaha)

York General Hospital

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

Lincoln Surgical Hospital

Community Medical Center (Falls City)

Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)

Brodstone Memorial Hospital (Superior)

Fillmore County Hospital (Geneva)

New Hampshire

Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro)

New York

Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton)

Ohio

University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center

University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center

Fostoria Community Hospital

Avita Ontario

Selby General Hospital (Marietta)

Trihealth Evendale Hospital (Cincinnati)

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

88th Medical Group (Wright-Patterson)

Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)

Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital (Springfield)

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Oklahoma

Southwestern Regional Medical Center (Tulsa)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Center for Orthopedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery (Oklahoma City)

McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)

Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (Talihina)

Oregon

Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital

Wallowa Memorial Hospital (Enterprise)

Pennsylvania

Tyrone Regional Health Network

Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)

Coordinated Health Orthopedic Hospital (Bethlehem)

OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (Altoona)

Surgical Specialty Center at Coordinated Health (Allentown)

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

Conemaugh Miners Medical Center (Hastings)

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Ben Salem)

Rhode Island

South County Hospital (Rhode Island)

South Carolina

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greeneville)

South Dakota

Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)

VA Black Hills Healthcare System (Fort Meade)

Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)

Tennessee

Mountain Home VA Medical Center

Texas

TOPS Surgical Specialty Hospital (Houston)

South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi)

Houston Physicians’ Hospital (Webster)

Wilbarger General Hospital (Vernon)

Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Uptown (Dallas)

Baylor Scott and White Surgical Hospital (Fort Worth)

Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Baylor Scott and White Surgical Hospital at Sherman

Baylor Scott and White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital (Arlington)

UT Health East Texas Pittsburg Hospital

UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital

Covenant Hospital (Levelland)

Coryell Memorial Healthcare System (Gatesville)

South Texas Spine and Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)

Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)

Sugar Land Surgical Hospital

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

The Physicians Centre Hospital (Bryan)

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital (Southlake)

Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery (Plano)

Texas Institute For Surgery at Presbyterian Hospital (Dallas)

Hamilton General Hospital

Methodist McKinney Hospital

Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio

Comanche County Medical Center (Comanche)

North Central Surgical Center (Dallas)

Utah

Heber Valley Hospital (Heber City)

Virginia

Smyth County Community Hospital (Marion)

Vermont

Mt. Ascutney Hospital (Windsor)

Copley Hospital (Morrisville)

Washington

Kaiser Permanente Central Hospital (Seattle)

Pullman Regional Hospital

Wisconsin

Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)

Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County (Darlington)

Memorial Medical Center (Ashland)

Black River Memorial Hospital (Black River Falls)

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital (Baraboo)

Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)

Madison VA Medical Center

Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie Du Sac)

Richland Hospital (Richland Center)

Southwest Health Center (Platteville)

Stoughton Hospital

River Falls Area Hospital

Ladd Memorial Hospital (Osceola)

Ministry Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)

Bay Area Medical Center (Marinette)

Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)

Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)

Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

Grant Regional Health Center (Lancaster)

St. Croix Regional Medical Center (St. Croix Falls)

Columbus Community Hospital

Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie Du Chien)

Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)

West Virginia

Grant Memorial Hospital (Petersburg

Charleston Surgical Hospital

Boone Memorial Hospital (Madison)

Beckley VA Medical Center (Beckley)

Wyoming

Summit Medical Center (Casper)

