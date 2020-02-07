20 US states with the highest percentage of unemployed RNs

Michigan, Florida and South Carolina had the highest percentages of unemployed registered nurses in 2018, according to a new HHS report.

The National Center for Health Workforce Analysis, in collaboration with the U.S Census Bureau, conducted a survey of 50,273 RNs from April 2018 to October 2018.

Here are the 20 states with the highest percentages of RNs who had active licenses but were unemployed in 2018 (the most recent data available):

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 15.

1. Michigan 22.2 percent

2. Florida: 21.3 percent

South Carolina 21.3 percent

3. Maine 20.1 percent

4. Indiana 20 percent

5. Arizona: 19.8 percent

Oklahoma 19.8 percent

6. Wisconsin 19.7 percent

7. Illinois 19.1 percent

8. Texas 18.7 percent

9. California: 18.5 percent

Pennsylvania 18.5 percent

10. Kansas 18.4 percent

11. New York 18.3 percent

12. Alabama: 18.1 percent

Colorado: 18.1 percent

13. Arkansas: 18 percent

14. Idaho: 17.7 percent

15. Missouri 17.6 percent

Ohio 17.6 percent

More articles on rankings and ratings:

States ranked by annual healthcare cost per smoker

States ranked by adults with fair, poor health

How 29 physician specialties rank on happiness outside of work

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.