North Dakota has the best health infrastructure to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify states with the best health infrastructure for the new coronavirus, analysts compared the 50 states across 14 metrics. The metrics ranged from the state's public health emergency preparedness funding per capita to the share of the population that is uninsured and the number of hospital beds per capita. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 states with the best health infrastructure for COVID-19, according to the analysis:

1. North Dakota

2. West Virginia

3. Mississippi

4. Tennessee

5. Oklahoma

6. Kentucky

7. Alaska

8. Kansas

9. Arkansas

10. Nebraska

Here are the 10 states with the worst health infrastructure for COVID-19, according to the analysis:

1. Connecticut

2. Maryland

3. Virginia

4. New York

5. Michigan

6. Arizona

7. New Hampshire

8. Rhode Island

9. New Jersey

10. Indiana

