10 states with biggest, smallest growth in unemployment due to COVID-19

Nevada had the biggest increase in unemployment rates attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, while Connecticut has the smallest, according to a new analysis by personal finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states and District of Columbia on three metrics: the change in each state's unemployment rate during April, the latest month for which data is available; growth in unemployment in April compared to April 2019; and growth in unemployment in April compared to January. Read more about the methodology here.

Ten states with the biggest unemployment growth:

1. Nevada

2. Hawaii

3. Michigan

4. Vermont

5. New Hampshire

6. Indiana

7. Rhode Island

8. Massachusetts

9. New Jersey

10. Ohio

Ten states with the smallest unemployment growth:

1. Connecticut

2. Minnesota

3. Wyoming

4. District of Columbia

5. Nebraska

6. New Mexico

7. Maryland

8. Missouri

9. Arkansas

10. Alaska



