10 states with biggest, smallest growth in unemployment due to COVID-19
Nevada had the biggest increase in unemployment rates attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, while Connecticut has the smallest, according to a new analysis by personal finance website WalletHub.
WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states and District of Columbia on three metrics: the change in each state's unemployment rate during April, the latest month for which data is available; growth in unemployment in April compared to April 2019; and growth in unemployment in April compared to January. Read more about the methodology here.
Ten states with the biggest unemployment growth:
1. Nevada
2. Hawaii
3. Michigan
4. Vermont
5. New Hampshire
6. Indiana
7. Rhode Island
8. Massachusetts
9. New Jersey
10. Ohio
Ten states with the smallest unemployment growth:
1. Connecticut
2. Minnesota
3. Wyoming
4. District of Columbia
5. Nebraska
6. New Mexico
7. Maryland
8. Missouri
9. Arkansas
10. Alaska
