10 best, worst states for nurses

Oregon is the best state for nurses and New York is the worst, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the best and worst states for nurses, WalletHub analysts used 22 relevant metrics to compare the 50 U.S. states across two dimensions: opportunity and competition; and work environment. The metrics ranged from average annual salary for nurses to ratio of nurses to hospital beds. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best states for nurses based on the analysis:

1. Oregon

2. Washington

3. New Mexico

4. Minnesota

5. Nevada

6. Wyoming

7. Montana

8. Maine

9. Arizona

10. Texas

Here are the 10 worst states for nurses based on the analysis:

1. New York

2. Louisiana

3. Hawaii

4. Alabama

5. Oklahoma

6. Vermont

7. Ohio

8. New Jersey

9. Tennessee

10. Mississippi

