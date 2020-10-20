10 best states for healthcare access during pandemic

Massachusetts leads states in improving healthcare access for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by QuoteWizard, an insurance comparison website.

For the analysis, QuoteWizard analyzed data from the Kaiser Family Foundation on actions states have taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic. QuoteWizard developed its state rankings by looking at whether states implemented seven specific policy measures.

The policy actions included: waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment, free vaccine when available, early prescription refill, premium payment grace period, expanded access to telehealth services, special enrollment period for insurance coverage and paid sick leave.

Here are the 10 states that topped QuoteWizard's list:

1. Massachusetts

2. Maryland

3. New York

4. Rhode Island

5. California

6. Washington

7. Colorado

8. Kentucky

9. Louisiana

10. Oregon



View the full results here.

