Maine superspreader wedding guests went to work with COVID-19 symptoms, CDC says

A Maine wedding reception with 55 people became a superspreader event because guests refused to wear masks and later went to work despite feeling sick, the CDC reports.

Overall, 177 COVID-19 cases were linked to the Aug. 7 wedding, including seven hospitalizations and seven deaths. A CDC investigation found noncompliance with the agency's recommended mitigation measures that led to outbreaks in the community, as well as a long-term care facility and correctional facility in other counties.

One event attendee with COVID-19 reported cough onset Aug. 10 and had an in-person school meeting the same day. Two school employees subsequently received COVID-19 diagnoses Aug. 14 and 17.

One wedding guest closely interacted with a healthcare worker at a long-term care facility after the event. The healthcare worker reported fever, chills, cough, myalgia, runny nose and headache Aug. 11, but nevertheless worked Aug. 11 and 12. The worker was tested Aug. 13 and received positive COVID-19 test results Aug. 18.

One wedding attendee was a correctional facility staff member and reported a cough, myalgia, runny nose, sore throat and a loss of taste Aug. 14. From Aug. 15-19, the correctional staff member worked in two separate correctional facility housing units.

