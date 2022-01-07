3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. 

Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid the most recent COVID-19 surge:

1. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a 30-day state of emergency Jan. 4 to take short-term actions to support overwhelmed hospitals and mobilized 1,000 National Guard members as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in the state. 

2. Delaware Gov. John Carney issued a state-of-emergency declaration Jan. 3 to combat the current surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. 

3. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly reinstated a state-of-emergency declaration Jan. 6.

 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles