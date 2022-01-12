DC mayor declares limited public health emergency

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a limited public health emergency Jan. 11 amid the latest COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant.

The limited public health emergency, which took effect immediately, is in place until Jan. 26.

"Given the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the vast rise in new cases and visits to emergency rooms, continuing deaths from COVID-19, and staffing shortages at medical facilities due in part to staff being out with COVID-19, the district must declare a limited public health emergency to appropriately protect public health and provide the authority necessary to modify administrative procedures, deadlines and standards during this declared emergency," the mayor's order states.

According to a news release from Ms. Bowser's office, the order authorizes DC Health to modify procedures, deadlines and standards related to COVID-19 as necessary.

Her office said this will allow the District of Columbia and healthcare partners to "continue to respond expeditiously and safely to COVID-19 and its ongoing and changing impacts."

The District of Columbia Hospital Association had asked that the mayor declare a new public health emergency, according to WTOP News.

Maryland and Virginia have also issued emergency orders.