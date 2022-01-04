US reports 1M+ new COVID-19 cases in 1 day, a global record

The U.S. shattered global records Jan. 3, reporting over a million new daily COVID-19 cases, according to data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University. 

On Jan. 3, the nation recorded 1,082,549 new COVID-19 cases, significantly surpassing the previous record set days before. The COVID-19 total also marks the highest daily case increase for any country since the pandemic began. 

The Jan. 3 case count included a backlog of cases that may be attributed to reporting delays from the holiday weekend, The Hill reported.

 

