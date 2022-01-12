New Jersey governor declares public health emergency

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Jan. 11 reinstated a public health emergency to help health systems experiencing a COVID-19 surge.

The declaration aims to continue testing and vaccination distribution efforts, staffing and resource allocation, and other critical components of the state's response to the surge, according to a news release from the governor's office. It will also allow for existing orders requiring masking in school and daycare settings to remain in effect.

State data last updated Jan. 11 shows 21,483 new cases and 6,089 patients currently hospitalized, with 550 on ventilators.

The public health emergency will expire after 30 days, unless renewed. State COVID-19 metrics will be re-evaluated at the time of expiration to determine if an extension will be issued.