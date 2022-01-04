Delaware declares public health state of emergency

Delaware Gov. John Carney issued a state of emergency declaration Jan. 3 to combat the current surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

State data last updated Jan. 3 shows a seven-day average of 2,347 new cases, with 589 patients currently hospitalized.

The new state of emergency declaration will allow public health authorities to set aside regulations in order to combat the surge; increase bed capacity in acute care facilities with assurances for adequate staffing, maintenance and safety, with approval by the Division of Public Health; and enable members of the Delaware National Guard to work as certified nursing assistants in skilled nursing facilities to care for currently hospitalized patients.