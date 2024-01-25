7 rehabilitation hospitals opening, expanding in 2024

Here are seven hospitals opening or expanding rehabilitation units and centers in 2024:

  1. Clear Sky Rehabilitation Hospital of Lecanto (Fla.), a $30 million, 36-inpatient bed rehab hospital, completed construction.

  2. Cross Hospitals, a partnership between Kennor Cross Hospital Investors and Nobis Hospital Investments, is planning to build an inpatient medical rehabilitation hospital in Albuquerque, N.M. 

  3. Nashville, Tenn.-based Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt received $200,000 to help create an inpatient pediatric rehabilitation unit.

  4. Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based CoxHealth and Select Medical Corp. are partnering to build an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Missouri.

  5. Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital at Blue Ash (Ohio) will hold a grand opening Feb. 6.

  6. Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Vibra Healthcare and Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health opened a rehabilitation hospital that provides both inpatient medical rehabilitation and long-term acute care.

  7. Ludlow-based Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Massachusetts filed a $6 million proposal with the state to expand its hospital.

