7 rehabilitation hospitals opening, expanding in 2024

Here are seven hospitals opening or expanding rehabilitation units and centers in 2024:

Clear Sky Rehabilitation Hospital of Lecanto (Fla.), a $30 million, 36-inpatient bed rehab hospital, completed construction.



Cross Hospitals, a partnership between Kennor Cross Hospital Investors and Nobis Hospital Investments, is planning to build an inpatient medical rehabilitation hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.



Nashville, Tenn.-based Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt received $200,000 to help create an inpatient pediatric rehabilitation unit.



Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based CoxHealth and Select Medical Corp. are partnering to build an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Missouri.



Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital at Blue Ash (Ohio) will hold a grand opening Feb. 6.



Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Vibra Healthcare and Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health opened a rehabilitation hospital that provides both inpatient medical rehabilitation and long-term acute care.



Ludlow-based Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Massachusetts filed a $6 million proposal with the state to expand its hospital.